SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court continued to run full steam ahead last week, as several cases reached resolution Friday, and an ongoing case was sentenced. One of the more interesting cases involved another outburst by a defendant accused of a damage spree in Long Beach, who once again lashed out allegations against the court.
Judge Don Richter and staff were once again present inside the courtroom along with Prosecutor Ben Haslam, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger, and Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Defense attorneys David Arcuri and Harold Karlsvik were also present, and most defendants were present via Zoom from the Pacific County Jail, with only a few present in the courtroom.
Bulmaro B. Bucio
Bulmaro B. Bucio was convicted on March 26 for two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of first-degree incest via a resolution. As part of the resolution, the prosecution recommended Bucio be sentenced to 120 months for child molestation and 61 months for incest, to be served concurrently.
His sentencing was set over to May 7, where Judge Richter would decide whether to accept the agreement or hand a harsher sentence down.
The hearing began with Haslam recapping where the agreement stood and what his office was recommending. Court interpreter Pete Hinton was present to translate for Bucio, who only speaks fluent Spanish. He had to translate every word in the hearing for Bucio to understand and is required under state law.
Bucio’s victims and family members chose not to speak during the hearing, but Haslam did note that they “won’t say they are in favor of” the proposed sentence. Bucio himself was offered the chance to speak and abruptly said, “no.”
Richter noted that he understood the family’s reasoning that the proposed sentence wasn’t sufficient but also elaborated that the sentence is 10 months from being the maximum sentence and that Bucio could very well spend the rest of his life in prison.
After hearing both the defense and prosecution urging the court to accept the recommended sentence and weighing his options, Richter sentenced Bucio to 120 months for counts 1 and 2 and 61 months for count 3 to run concurrently. Bucio will spend at least the next 10 years in prison.
Speaking directly to Bucio, Richter said, “I hope you have time in prison to reflect on what you’ve done to these children.”
David D. Fisher
Less than two months after being arrested and booked into jail, David D. Fisher was back in the courtroom for a change of plea and sentencing. He was facing charges for residential burglary, first-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence, and third-degree assault. He was present via Zoom from jail and is represented by Arcuri.
The hearing began with Faurholt informing the court that the charges had been amended to only two charges for second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault. However, Arcuri quickly noted with his argument that the agreement wasn’t wholly agreed upon.
As part of the agreement, Fisher pleaded guilty to both charges, with the prosecution recommending 5 months in jail for the malicious mischief charge and 9 months in jail for the assault charge followed by 12 months of community custody. However, at Fisher’s urging, Arcuri argued for the 9-month sentence to be lowered to 4 months.
Fisher himself apologized when asked by Richter if he had anything to say and noted that he had an alcohol problem. Richter responded by stating that the “alcohol problem” had progressed to assaulting officers and health professionals and sentenced Fisher to the recommendation.
Shaun A. Schlenker
Shaun A. Schlenker’s previous two court appearances resulted in him accusing the court and Richter of violating his constitutional rights, and the hearing proved to be no different. He was back before the court for a trial confirmation hearing and is represented by Arcuri. He faces charges for a damage spree in Long Beach, including damage to the police department.
The hearing began with the prosecution requesting the trial be moved because a Long Beach police officer would be unavailable during the current trial dates and is a material witness. Arcuri noted he had no legal basis to object to the request. The trial dates were then tentatively scheduled for July 14-15.
Just before the hearing was about to end, Schlenker took the opportunity to once again lodge accusations against the court. He demanded Richter recuse himself from the case. He cited the court and prosecution have continuously violated his constitutional and due process rights.
The outburst began after Schlenker urged Arcuri to argue his release on his own personal recognizance that was ultimately denied by Richter, who noted the seriousness of the allegations against Schlenker.
“So I’m not being released?” Schlenker said. “I’d also like to say that you know this case is a merge of another case, and they need to be dealt together because it involves you directly, Judge Richter, and the inaccurate bad decision-making skills for honesty. So that’s why I’ve asked you to recuse yourself twice because of those poor decision-making skills in that matter.”
“I’m disappointed that because the state can’t get their witnesses here that they’re able to set this out for another two months to delay my due process rights and my speedy trial because of issues with attorneys and with themselves for such a minor case. I would appreciate that I be released because I’ve been in custody 83 days with good time.”
Richter replied that the motion was denied and that the case was done for the day.
