SOUTH BEND — The majority of the Feb. 26 Pacific County Superior Court docket involved Prosecutor Ben Haslam running through simple possession drug cases to dismiss the charges after the Washington Supreme Court justice ruling on Feb. 25 that the state’s possession law was unconstitutional and therefore null and void.
Several inmates were also released from the jail the day prior who were only facing simple possession charges. All simple possession cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state could refile the charges if the supreme court’s decision is reconsidered or if the legislature rewrites the law to be constitutional.
Judge Don Richter was back in the courtroom after a two-week hiatus. He was present inside the courtroom along with his staff and defense attorneys David Hatch and Harold Karlsvik. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger, Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt and Haslam were present too. The majority of cases were rolled to future dockets, and only a handful had any notable progress. One case, in particular, did stand out, however.
Donald W. Wetz
Unbeknownst to most, Donald W. Wetz was sitting inside a Clark County Jail, which explained his prolonged failure to appear in court in Pacific County, which resulted in a bench warrant being issued. He was present inside the courtroom with his attorney, Karlsvik, seeking to quash the warrant.
It turned out that after his pretrial hearing in September 2020, he was involved in an incident in Clark County with the same victim as involved in his Pacific County charges. As a result, he spent time in jail that involved both counties attempting to solve his cases “globally,” but that didn’t happen, and only his Clark County charges were resolved, according to Karlsvik.
After Karlsvik explained why his client failed to appear, the prosecution requested that Wetz be taken into custody immediately and bail set at $20,000. Munger noted that the Clark County charges came while he was released for his Pacific County matter, and he was “unable to follow a court order,” which “resulted in subsequent charges.”
Richter gave Karlsvik a chance to respond to the prosecution’s request before he made his final decision. “I realize how this looks, not good,” Karlsvik stated, while also noting his client has been transparent, wasn’t trying to hide anything, and was present to handle the matter and face the court anyway.
Karlsvik further requested his client not be taken into jail because Wetz is taking care of his father, who was also present in the courtroom to support his son.
However, Richter didn’t appreciate the fact Wetz committed a new crime while being on pretrial release, stating, “the reason Mr. Wetz missed his court date in my court, is because he broke my pretrial release conditions in a separate jurisdiction in the commencement of another crime.”
Based on the facts, Richter ordered Wetz to be taken into custody immediately and set his bail at $50,000. His next court appearance will be for a trial setting hearing on Mar. 5. He is facing four charges that include second-degree domestic violence assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, and a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.