SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Superior Court continues to mosey on and this past week was a rather interesting one with several cases reaching resolutions, including an abnormal outcome. Judge Don Richter and his staff were once again present inside the courtroom, along with attorneys David Hatch and Harold Karlsvik.
As per the norm, most cases involved setting pretrial and trial dates for new or ongoing cases. The high-profile case involving Mickey Pine, who is facing a vehicular homicide charge, saw the trial date moved out after a request by the prosecution. It is now tentatively scheduled for April 29-30 and then finishing up on May 3.
Season Renee Hayden
Season Renee Hayden was arrested on April 5 after a domestic violence incident involving her mother while already under the conditions of a stipulated order of continuance. She was present via Zoom from the Pacific County Jail and is represented by Hatch. She is facing fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree assault charges.
The hearing began with Hatch entering a plea of not guilty for both charges and issuing his argument for her pretrial release. He requested that she be released on her own personal recognizance to live with her father in Hillsboro, Oregon, and provided the court with a waiver of extradition if it accepted his request.
However, Munger immediately noted the new charges she acquired while already under the conditions of a stipulated order of continuance that also involved her mother as a victim. She noted that Hayden has shown she cannot follow court-ordered conditions.
Hayden herself got into hot water when she took it upon herself to begin talking in court without asking to do so. She told the court she was suffering from a bipolar disorder. Hatch had to tell her to quit talking several times before he shouted, “quit talking, Ms. Hayden.” The court had to mute her microphone to stop her from talking.
It was further noted that she was also accused of assaulting a police officer. Richter decided to leave her bail at $5,000, and Hayden will next appear for a pretrial hearing on April 30. Her trial is tentatively scheduled for June 2.
Donald W. Wetz
After abruptly being taken into custody after appearing before the court on Feb. 26 after a prolonged disappearance, Donald W. Wetz was back before the court for a change of plea and sentencing hearing. He is facing second-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest charges, and a warrant. The victim of the case was the same victim for another matter in Clark County, resulting in his prolonged absence.
The hearing began with Faurholt informing the court that a resolution had been reached, but he would let Karlsvik elaborate. Karlsvik informed the court that both sides had reached the deal, and they were ready to proceed with it and amended information to third-degree assault.
As part of the resolution, it was recommended that Wetz serve 3 months in custody followed by 12 months of community custody. His charge’s standard range with an agreed-upon offender score of 1 is 3-8 months in custody.
Richter gave both the defense and prosecution a chance to explain why he should accept the deal. Both stated they felt the agreement was reasonable for the charge and asked that the court accept it as written. It was further requested that Wetz also complete a domestic violence assessment and a protection order be issued protecting the victim for 5 years.
Richter also gave Wetz a chance to speak; he made only a single comment, “I think everything has been said, your honor.” Richter then accepted the deal as written.
Erick L. Garret
Since Dec. 8, 2020, Erick L. Garret has been in jail for a charge of second-degree domestic violence assault. He was also the recipient of an uncommon furlough earlier this year from the jail to allow him the chance to visit his ailing mother. He even made a court appearance while on the furlough in front of a puzzled Richter.
Garret was back before the court for an amended release hearing and was present from the jail. Karlsvik opened the hearing informing the court that a resolution had been reached that would involve Garret being entered into mental health treatment and the case being dismissed.
The agreement was for Garret to be released from the jail on April 13 and then be taken directly to an appointment at a mental health facility to enter treatment, all a part of a mental health diversion program. Richter nodded to the agreement, and a hearing was scheduled for April 16 in case Garret failed to enter treatment, and the matter was not dismissed.
