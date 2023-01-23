SOUTH BEND — The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services continues to rack up contempt fees with cases continuing to accrue $300 per day fines.
In other cases last week, a man pleaded guilty to a drug charge, a man facing first-degree assault was found competent to stand trial, and a man struck out for a second time during a preliminary hearing.
At the bench was Judge Donald J. Richter. The state was represented by Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Faurholt. Indigent defense consisted of David Hatch and Justin Kover.
Stephen M. Camenzind
Stephen M. Camenzind's case saw some progress with the entry of a competency evaluation finding which determined he was competent enough to stand trial. He faces a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Due to risk to himself and the jail staff, he is being held at the WSH facility in Lakewood until his case concludes.
The court set tentative trial dates for June 21-22 and a review hearing for Feb. 24.
Alexander M. Soto
For the second day in a row, Alexander M. Soto's preliminary hearing was cut off before it could get anywhere because of his behavior. He is still being held on a no-bail hold and faces one count of first-degree burglary.
Soto made a brief appearance the day before that ended abruptly after an outburst, and the second attempt went just as smoothly. Faurholt read out the man's prior history, which resulted in Soto saying "not true" and using profanities.
Richter eventually called off the hearing after realizing something was wrong with the man and ordered Soto to undergo a 1077 (mental health) evaluation. As Soto was being removed from the Zoom room at the jail, he could be heard yelling, "f*** man."
Tara R. Joyce
Tara R. Joyce continues to sit in jail without necessary help from WSH. She faces multiple charges that include domestic violence second-degree assault, and third-degree assault. She was previously ordered into services at WSH but had been waiting for over six months. She was not present at the hearing out of concern for herself and the jail staff.
Richter ordered WSH to continue accumulating $300 per day in fines until Joyce is transported to the WSH facility in Lakewood. She has an anticipated bed date of April 4, but her attorney, Hatch, nor the county have received any updates in several months.
Christopher L. Lorton
Christopher L. Lorton pleaded guilty to one count of using a building for illegal drug purposes after his home was raided for allowing someone else in the house to sell drugs. The charge had a standard range of 0-60 days, but his recommendation per his plea agreement was 30 days in jail.
Richter accepted the plea agreement and sentence recommendation. Lorton was given until 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 to report to the jail to serve the remainder of his sentence, which includes credit for time already served. He reported to the jail at 2:46 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Kylie J. M. Towe (Stigall)
Kylie J. M. Towe (Stigall) pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a firearm via a First Time Offender Waiver plea agreement that included a recommendation of 30 days in jail with credit for time served and 12 months of community custody. The agreement also required her to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.
Richter accepted the agreement as written, and Towe has since been released from jail after completing the remainder of the time she had left. Richter also ordered her to pay $500 in restitution to her sister, who was the victim of the case.
Lisa G. Milam
It's been six months since Lisa G. Milam allegedly murdered her sister during a fight at their shared residence with their mother in Raymond. The court previously ordered her to undergo a competency evaluation, and DSHS has been found in repeated contempt for not transporting her timely to WSH.
Richter ordered DSHS to continue owing $300 per day until she is transported to the WSH facility in Lakewood. Due to the severity of her alleged crime, she has to be physically seen at the WSH facility by a forensic psychologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.