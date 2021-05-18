SOUTH BEND — New regulations introduced by the state have relaxed masked requirements throughout Washington, which led to changes during the May 14 Pacific County Superior Court docket. For the first time in over a year, most court staff and defendants appeared in the courtroom without masks. However, the courtroom remains closed to the general public.
This week’s docket lacked the excitement seen in the previous week, as there were no outbursts from any defendants. Most of the cases for the week continued on the norm of setting trial dates or setting cases out. One high-profile case involving a former elite figure skater took one step forward and three steps back once again.
Stephanie Stiegler
It’s been over three months since former elite figure skater Stephanie Stiegler was arrested after a bizarre traffic stop by the Washington State Patrol in which she was pulled over and probable cause was found to believe she was intoxicated. The stop ended with her allegedly assaulting two troopers and landing in jail.
Stiegler was present via Zoom for a pretrial hearing along with her newly hired attorney who was hired to substitute for Stiegler’s former attorney, Michael Fong. As a result of hiring a new attorney, the hearing was requested to be set out six more weeks, and the former trial date of June 18 was struck.
Stiegler’s attorney asked for more time to look over the case’s discovery documents, speak with her client and speak with the state. Stiegler was also willing to waive her speedy trial rights if necessary. The pretrial was set to June 25 for a combined trial-setting hearing.
The prosecution has reportedly developed plea offers for Stiegler, but victims in the case have thus far been unhappy with the proposed jail time.
Michael Harman
As the case was called, it was quickly noted that Michael Harman was not present, and his attorney Harold Karlsvik immediately went to bat for his client, who he said “hasn’t missed a court date and has kept in good contact” with him. Instead of the court issuing a warrant, he requested he be given a week or two to get ahold of Harman and get him into the courtroom.
Richter asked the prosecution for its response, and Faurholt was quick to note that Harman, who was charged with two thefts of a firearm back in 2019, had indeed not missed a single court appearance thus far and had no issue giving the defense one week. However, Richter noted that Harman was out of jail on bond, and his bail bondsman may not be too thrilled.
At the very end of the docket, after the last case was called, Karlsvik approached the defense table with Harman and informed the court his client had arrived shortly after his hearing. Faurholt chimed in, noting the case had already been set out, but Karlsvik noted his client wanted to explain why he was late and make an appearance.
According to Harman, a boat he was with caught fire and he had to “handle a few things with the United States Coast Guard and fire departments.” He also expressed an apology to the court for being late. As the hearing ended, Richter mentioned to Harman that he was out on bail, and being late or missing court appearances “tends to make bail bondsmen nervous.”
Michael L. Gray
Michael L. Gray faces a charge for second-degree child molestation and was taken into custody on April 28 in Cowlitz County before being released on $150,000 bail. The incident allegedly took place in Ocean Park. Before being taken into custody, Gray allegedly had already hired an attorney and worked to quash the warrant.
He was present before the court on May 30 for his arraignment along with his attorney, Gloria Backus, who attended the hearing via Zoom. The court addressed his pretrial release conditions, which involved him refraining from contact with minors except for his child and being allowed to remain out of custody with bail reduced to $75,000.
Gray was back before the court on May 14 for a pretrial hearing and attended via Zoom, but as his case was called it was learned that his attorney was not present and his case was recalled later in the docket, when Backus called into the courtroom.
At the request of Backus, who stated that she wasn’t confident enough investigating had been done by the defense. Due to numerous timing conflicts, the court had to determine trial dates that fit the prosecutions and defense schedules. Pretrial was set for May 28, with trial dates tentatively set for June 14-16.
