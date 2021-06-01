SOUTH BEND — Two significant cases spotlighted a short Pacific County Superior Court session on May 28. The remaining cases set pretrial and trial dates, along with several cases being set over a week or two for possible resolutions.
Judge Don Richter and his staff were present inside the courtroom, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt, along with defense attorneys David Hatch, Harold Karlvsik and Michael Turner.
One of the more high-profile cases involving Dalton Stigall, who faces five charges that include possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver and eluding police, was set over to June 25 after his attorney received a plea offer for him to consider.
Additionally, one case was briefly called that involves Brady D. Langer who is facing charges for second-degree assault domestic-violence and resisting arrest. During his arrest officers had to use tear gas to get him out of an attic. He then needed two doses of narcan to revive him from an overdose.
During his appearance he blamed mental illness for his behavior and was ordered to have a mental evaluation done by Western State Hospital. He is also facing charges in four different counties in the past 50 days. He is being held in Pacific County on $200,000 bail.
Zachary I. Beausoleil
Zachary I. Beausoleil was arrested May 25 by the Raymond Police Department for the possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. Karlsvik was appointed as his attorney for the case during his preliminary appearance, and his bail was set at $10,000. He was present for the arraignment from the Pacific County Jail.
Karlsvik entered pleas of not guilty to both charges on behalf of his client and addressed pretrial release conditions. He requested that his client’s bail be reduced because Beausoleil has family to live with in Shelton. The prosecution disagreed and noted that he currently has active warrants in Thurston and Lewis counties.
Faurholt further noted that Beausoleil faces a felony charge in Thurston County and a misdemeanor charge in Lewis County. He also informed the court that the defendant currently had an offender score of 4 and had previous felony charges as an adult and juvenile.
Due to the open warrants and his criminal history, which includes a previous charge for the possession of a stolen vehicle, Richter refused to lower his bail. His trial is currently set for July 21. Beausoleil will be back in court on June 11 for a pretrial hearing.
