SOUTH BEND — In Pacific County Superior Court on Oct. 30 there was a surprise development in the high-profile case of Ocean Park resident Delano M. Thomas.
In a separate matter, Judge Don Richter, whose frustration continues to grow, again imposed fines on the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Delano Marciel Thomas
Thomas has been incarcerated since Nov. 7, 2019, in lieu of $750,000 bail in a case in which he claimed to have shot a neighbor in self-defense. (See tinyurl.com/Delano-Thomas.) He was present in court via Zoom from Pacific County Jail.
In an unexpected turn, the defense and prosecution are reaching a deal after new evidence has emerged, but in court it wasn’t stated exactly what. Due to the discovery, the prosecution made a new offer, and the defendant’s attorney said it would be accepted.
The plea deal is expected to include credit for time served, meaning the defendant will soon be a free man but subject to any additional terms in the plea agreement.
The defense asked for a hearing in two weeks, but because of the deal being so close, Richter requested it be sooner “to get the defendant released.”
The court then attempted to schedule a special hearing for the beginning of this week but settled on the already crammed Nov. 6 docket. More details will be available after the hearing.
Danielle Patrice Northrop
Northrup, appearing via Zoom from the jail, agreed to a plea bargain for all charges, including taking a vehicle without permission on two separate occasions.
Richter made it clear that he did not have to accept the agreement, and it was well within his power to sentence according to the harsher terms of Washington state law. Both the defense and prosecution requested he accept the agreement.
The defense also stated that many of the issues the defendant has had are due to drug usage, and her time in prison would allow her better resources to clean up and gain control of her life.
Richter accepted the agreement, and she was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by 12 months of community custody.
Robert Lee Barnum
Barnum was involved in a series of interesting events on Sept. 12 that began with him attempting to burglarize a home and steal a vehicle. (See tinyurl.com/Barnum-arrest.) He was later found in the middle of a rural roadway outside Raymond naked before being arrested by officers.
He was in attendance via Zoom from the jail, and Assistant Attorney General Brooke Boutwel was also present via Zoom representing DSHS, since Richter had previously ordered the defendant to enter restoration services — psychological treatment at a state facility.
As she did on Oct. 23, Boutwell informed the court that delays and the current covid-19 pandemic have caused a service backlog. The soonest the defendant could be admitted for services would be Dec. 28, weeks after Richter had issued his order.
Once again, Richter was visibly irritated with DSHS and mentioned the agency continues to fail the justice system and communities, leading to longer incarcerations, burdens on jails, and a violation of inmates’ due process rights.
The agency was issued a $250 fine per day until the defendant enters services; this was the second local fine imposed on the agency in a week.
William Andrew Becker
Before Boutwel left the Zoom call, she was asked if she had another inmate on her list. Becker stepped into the next slot in the court’s docket after Richter asked if he could be brought in next. Becker also had been previously ordered to enter the DSHS service system.
Richter reminded Boutwel that Pacific County currently has three beds in his jail being occupied because of the agency’s delays. Boutwel informed the court that the defendant was scheduled to enter services on Nov. 5.
The defendant laughed from the jail when Boutwel made this comment, and Richter, too, appeared to have a look of “we’ll see” that was only obstructed by his protective face mask.
DSHS was again handed another $250 fine per day until the defendant leaves the jail and enters services; the third in a week.
Jordan Everett Patterson
Patterson was arrested for a third time this year after breaking windows in the downtown Raymond area. (See tinyurl.com/Jordan-Patterson.) He attended court from jail via Zoom entered a plea of not guilty.
The court set a pretrial date for Nov. 13 and a trial date for Nov. 30. Richter set no bail for the case, and it was unclear if any mental evaluation was going to be requested.
The Raymond Police Department has become increasingly irritated with the defendant’s release from jail without sending him off for mental health services. The damage from the most recent incident is expected to cost around $5,000.
Andrew Garbriel Perez
Perez, attending court via Zoom from jail, was charged with a non-prescription drug possession felony, and his bail was requested to be set at $50,000.
The defense immediately argued for a lesser bail but was met with disapproval from the prosecution, who additionally asked that a no-contact order be issued for a witness to the alleged crime. The prosecution also rapped on the defendant’s prior convictions, including allegedly being a part of a “street gang.”
After hearing the request, Richter leaned back in his chair and questioned the need for such an order for the charge being brought. He then tossed the no-contact order request and reduced the bail to $5,000. He also ordered a court-provided attorney for the defendant after asking if the defendant could hire one himself and determining he could not.
Christopher Clifford Dahl
Dahl was involved in a day-long incident that spanned from Raymond to Pe Ell and back on Sept. 23. (See tinyurl.com/Christopher-Dahl.) He was initially reported to 911 for allegedly driving at and swerving toward Washington State Department of Transportation employees working along State Route 6.
He was eventually located on his return trip towards Raymond and was involved in a pursuit with multiple agencies after failing to stop. He is being held on five charges, including eluding and DUI.
Richter ordered the defendant to enter DSHS services. A timeline wasn’t set for when he will leave the jail. DSHS has a long history of not providing prompt and timely services, as noted in the two cases mentioned above.
The defendant claimed he had not heard from an attorney, nor was he able to find one. His attorney informed the court that his office is contacted by the defendant “multiple times a day” to which Richter responded, “I’m sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.