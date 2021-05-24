SOUTH BEND — Two defendants were cut loose from the Pacific County Jail after their Superior Court cases reached resolutions that included credit for time served. Another defendant wasn’t as lucky and is headed to prison for the next six years.
The mostly maskless courtroom included Judge Don Richter along with his staff. Also present were Prosecutor Ben Haslam, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger, and Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Defense attorneys present this week were Nathan Needham, David Arcuri, David Hatch and Harold Karlsvik.
William J. Long
William J. Long’s long-standing case was before the court for a change of plea and sentencing. He was present via Zoom from the jail and his attorney Karlsvik was present inside the courtroom. He faced six felony charges that include burglary, assault and criminal impersonation.
In the plea agreement, Long pleaded guilty to all six felony charges under two different cause numbers. In the first case, he faced four separate counts: 1. Attempted residential burglary with a standard range of 39.75-52.5 months, 2. Criminal impersonation with a standard range of 0-365 days, 3. Residential burglary with a standard range of 53-70 months and 4. Theft with a standard range of 12 months and a day to 14 months.
The prosecution recommended he serve 52.5 months for count one, 365 days for count two, 70 months for count three, and 14 months for count four. The sentences would concurrently be under the highest sentence of 70 months.
During the second case, he faced two counts: 1. Second-degree assault with a standard range of 43-57 months and 2. indecent liberties with a standard range of 57-75 months. The prosecution recommended Long be sentenced to 57 months for count one and 75 months for count two. The sentences would also run concurrently with his other case, resulting in him serving 75 months, or 6 years and 3 months, in prison.
Karlsvik noted that he and the prosecution had spent a significant amount of time working out Long’s offender score to determine his standard ranges. Both sides requested that Richter accept the plea agreement, which he did.
Before the case was sentenced, Long was allowed to speak and apologized to the court, victims, and community for his actions. He stated that he was “sorry for his behavior” and blamed the use of drugs and alcohol as a contributing factor.
“Very serious incidents, and Mr. Long has picked up a second strike from this,” Haslam said. “He will have to register as a sex offender, and he will be in prison for the 75 months as well as three years of community custody after he gets out of prison. He certainly represented a significant risk to the community, and we are pleased he will be out of our community for a substantial period of time.”
Ryan D. Bradetich
It’s been two years since Ryan D. Bradetich was convicted for second-degree theft and first-degree identity theft in a plea agreement. He was out of custody and was back before the court for his formal sentencing and is represented by Arcuri.
Bradetich was given a unique opportunity under his plea agreement to avoid being sent to prison with a maximum sentence of 14 months. Instead, he was given a chance to assist in the apprehension of a co-defendant in the case and testify against him. In exchange for his cooperation, the prosecution recommended he be sentenced to his time already served.
Arcuri noted that his client had cooperated with the agreement and requested that the court sentence to the credit for time served. However, Haslam noted he “sufficiently cooperated” because even though he assisted the prosecution, the co-defendant was not captured.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to apprehend that person, but the belief once we talked to our law enforcement was that he sufficiently complied with the agreement,” Haslam said. “So we had to honor our plea agreement.”
Richter accepted the agreement as written, and Bradetich remains a free man, although he was sentenced to 12 months of community custody, which is standard for the charges he faced.
Season R. Hayden
Facing just under a year in jail for fourth-degree assault and up to 3 months for third-degree assault-domestic violence, Season R. Hayden was back before the court for a change of plea and sentencing. Her attorney, Hatch, was present inside the courtroom while she attended via Zoom from the jail.
In exchange for her pleading guilty to both charges, the prosecution recommended she be sentenced to 30 days for both counts with credit for time served along with 12 months of community custody. Since she had already been in jail for longer than 30 days, she would be set free if the court accepted the agreement.
The defense and prosecution both noted the severity of the case that alleged she assaulted an officer and her mother. However, most of the blame for the behavior was put on alcohol use. As part of the agreement, she would have to have several evaluations that include substance abuse counseling and any recommended treatment.
“My mom is my one support, and I regret what happened,” Hayden said. “I hope that with rehab and counseling that those things are going to be addressed. I have nobody else here, I moved here to be with her, and I definitely regret what happened.”
Hayden was facing the possibility of a no-contact order being placed against her to keep her away from her mom, but Hatch and she both requested the court refrain from doing so. Richter noted that since her mom is all she has, she should have treated her better but decided to follow the recommendation before him. He also did not impose the no-contact order.
“It was important that she was held accountable for assaulting our law enforcement,” Haslam said. “They obviously deal with very difficult individuals and very difficult circumstances every day, but there’s no excuse for assaulting an officer. She was held accountable for that action. It was certainly an alcohol-fueled event, and part of what she’s been ordered to do is substance use treatment, and we hope that will be effective with her.”
Hayden was released from jail shortly before 2 p.m. on May 21.
Donald M. McVay
Following a 1077 evaluation by Western State Hospital, Donald M. McVay was involved in a restoration period which involved him being placed on medication. Since his restoration, he was back before the court to settle his ongoing case. He was present from the jail, represented by Hatch.
McVay faced charges for harassment-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, which involved him making threats to kill his girlfriend. Under the standard ranges for the charges, he was facing 3-8 months for count one and upwards of 364 days for count two under the standard ranges.
Under the agreement, the prosecution recommended McVay serve 3 months for count one and 364 days, with 274 days suspended, on count two followed by 12 months of community custody. Since McVay had already spent a significant amount of time incarcerated, the agreement would set him free.
“[He is not] the same Mr. McVay,” Hatch said. “He has been taking [his prescribed] medication in the jail. I think it helps him immensely. Hopefully, with the right program and medication, we aren’t going to see Mr. McVay again.”
Richter accepted the agreement as written and issued a no-contact order between McVay and the case’s victim. He was released from jail later in the afternoon.
“He was sentenced within his standard range for 90 days, and once again, we held him accountable for those threats,” Haslam said.
David A. Chrissman
Two weeks ago, on May 14, David A. Chrissman was expected to be present inside the courtroom for his sentencing. Instead, he called into the courtroom via Zoom and claimed he had been exposed to covid-19 and was quarantining. As a result, his sentencing was pushed out two weeks to May 21.
As the case was called, Haslam noted that Chrissman appeared to not answer the call of the case and was not present, and it was discovered he was not on Zoom either. His attorney Robert Brungardt was present and had no explanation as to where his client was.
Haslam requested the court issue a $50,000 warrant because Chrissman was a fugitive from justice and possibly attempting to evade his sentence. Richter accepted the request and issued the warrant. Before the case ended, Brungardt requested to withdraw from representing Chrissman, and Richter accepted that request as well.
“We have a warrant out for his arrest, and certainly any information of his whereabouts should be provided to law enforcement, and we hope he can be apprehended and be held accountable for his conviction,” Haslam said.
