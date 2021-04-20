SOUTH BEND — One Superior Court hearing this week was heated after the defense argued about the “victim-ness” of a victim who wished to speak during sentencing. Another inmate was finally set free after eight months of being in jail, which at one point involved him refusing to appear from the jail in protest.
Judge Don Richter was inside the courtroom with his staff along with familiar defense attorneys David Arcuri and Harold Karlsvik. David Hatch was out this week, and a couple of his cases were handled by Arcuri.
Christopher W. Wooten
Eight months have passed since Christopher W. Wooten was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail. A large portion of the lengthy incarceration was an uphill battle to get him into Western State Hospital for a mental-health evaluation. He was present before the court for a change of plea and sentencing and is represented by Karlvsik.
Karlsvik and the prosecution were able to work out a deal involving Wooten pleading guilty to one count of felony harassment with a threat to kill. In exchange for the plea, the prosecution would recommend he serve 8 months in custody. The standard range for the charge with his agreed-upon offender score of 1 is for 3 to 8 months in custody.
Richter heard from both sides, which agreed the agreement was fitting for the crime and requested the court accept the resolution. Richter accepted the agreement as written, which also involved providing Wooten with credit for time served. Since he had already been incarcerated for 8 months, he was released from the jail.
Stanley J. Woods
Stanley J. Woods was before the court pleading guilty to a Class C felony after his ex-wife reportedly caught him looking at underage depictions of minors involved in sexual conduct on his personal computer. He was before the court out of custody for his sentencing and is represented by Arcuri.
The hearing began with Haslam informing the court of an agreement his office reached with the defense that recommended Woods spend 30 days in jail followed by 12 months of community custody. The standard range for the charge with an agreed-upon offender score of 1 is 0-12 months in custody, followed by 12 months of community custody.
Woods’ ex-wife was allowed to speak before the court as a victim due to “emotional injuries” under the crime bill of rights. Arcuri immediately challenged her being allowed to speak before the court because she was not an actual “victim” in his case. However, according to the state’s definition of a victim, she met the criteria because she sustained emotional damage.
Arcuri continued to argue about whether she should be permitted to speak, even raising his voice to Richter several times. He claimed she had zero right to speak during his client’s sentencing. Richter asked Haslam to explain the law’s definition of a victim before informing Arcuri he would hear her statement.
After allowing Woods’ ex-wife to speak, which also involved an allegation against Woods from her daughter, Arcuri again argued against her statement. Arcuri said that Woods’ ex-wife wanted to be a victim because “there’s a place in our society for people like her who want to be a victim” and “court’s a great place to be a victim.”
Richter explained the importance of plea agreements to resolve cases and said that without them the system would break and fall apart. He also explained the fine line of allowing Wood’s ex-wife to speak before the court and that her statement involved information not before the court for the case and that the additional information would not be involved in his decision.
Woods was then sentenced by Richter to the recommendation in the agreement. Richter observed Woods has been out of custody for almost two years, and didn’t see why he couldn’t serve his time a few weeks down the road. Haslam had no objections to the ruling and request. Woods must pay a $600 fee as part of the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.