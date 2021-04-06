SOUTH BEND — The old saying by law enforcement is “you can run, but you can’t hide” — at least not forever — and that’s how the story played out for one Raymond man. After over two years of being able to evade his $250,000 warrant, Casey D. Collins, 47 of Raymond, was apprehended and booked into the Pacific County Jail with bail set at $50,000.
Collins appeared via Zoom from the Pacific County Jail before the Pacific County Superior Court on April 2 for an initial arraignment for the charges of first-degree burglary, felony harassment, and a community custody violation. He is represented by attorney David Hatch and entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.
According to the probable cause affidavit for the charges, Collins allegedly gained entry into his former residence on Jan. 25, 2019, and assaulted the homeowner. He accused the owner of being “the reason he went to jail.” After police responded to the scene, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The court hearing opened with Hatch entering the pleas of not guilty and making a request for his client’s pretrial release. He asked that Collins either be released on his own personal recognizance or his bail substantially reduced.
However, the prosecution disagreed and cited Collins’ prior warrant history that included four warrants being issued. Pacific County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt further requested bail remain at $50,000.
Richter gave Hatch one last chance to argue for his client’s release, with Hatch mentioning that his client hasn’t been in any trouble since 2019, over two years ago. He also believed his client was a good candidate for, at the minimum, a bail reduction.
After hearing the last argument, Richter agreed with Hatch and lowered Collin’s bail to $25,000. Collins will next appear on April 30 for a pretrial hearing.
