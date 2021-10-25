SOUTH BEND — A brief Oct. 22 brief docket consisted of 19 cases heard in Pacific County Superior Court, including one earlier in the day presided over by a conflict judge. One case that stuck out involved a man arrested last December for first-degree assault after allegedly holding a loaded firearm to a Raymond woman’s head.
The past 10 months have been slow going for the case while the defense and prosecution worked to determine if Stephen M. Camenzind was competent to stand trial. Previous hearings were complicated by what appeared to be an inability to understand and assist in his defense.
He also appeared to be unable to care for himself while appearing for pretrial appearances following the case, including sporting a thick beard and hair accompanied by a troubled stare.
He was arrested Dec. 12, 2020, after allegedly riding around rural roads outside Raymond with a female victim holding a gun to her head and blaming her for his father’s death. She was ultimately able to escape after driving to his home and convincing him she would go inside with him.
Instead, she jumped back into her vehicle and sped off.
Officers later arrived at Camenzind’s home, finding him passed out and unable to recollect what he had done during the evening. He allegedly was suffering from mental health issues and struggling with his father’s death.
During a hearing on April 23, Pacific County Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Camenzind’s attorney, Erik M. Kupka, requested the court enter him into a 1077 competency evaluation process, citing several concerns, including undisclosed incidents in the jail.
Fast forward six months, Camenzind was back before the court for a trial-setting hearing and was present via Zoom from the jail. He was freshly groomed and, as Kupka mentioned to court, “looking much different.”
The hearing began with a request by Kupka to address pretrial release conditions. He told Judge Don Richter that he and Munger had reached an agreement to seek either Camenzind’s release or a reduction in bail from $100,000 to $10,000, with the stipulation he wears a GPS monitoring device within one week.
Kupka added that the case was likely going to be resolved in two weeks.
The victim of the case, according to Munger, was “okay” with the release or bail reduction as long as he didn’t come into any contact with her.
However, Kupka’s request was met with opposition from Richter, who stated that the request lacked “a plan” and that there was nothing before him to guarantee how the monitoring would work. His main concern was how law enforcement would be notified if Camenzind violated his tracking.
Richter also added that the “charges are very serious and there’s a concern for community safety, and there’s nothing to justify reducing bail 10 times.” He concluded by denying the request and left the bail amount at $100,000.
He did give Kupka the option to readdress the request once a “plan was in place.”
The case was set over for one week for a trial-setting hearing Oct. 29.
Immediately following the hearing, Kupka walked over to Munger and could be heard stating, “the family is just going to bail him out.”
Camenzind was released on bail on Oct. 25 at about 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.