SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Superior Court docket last week was taken over with State v. Shotwell with the defense bringing raising and seeking redress for health concerns. Beyond this high-profile case reported in a separate story, several cases stuck out during the day’s felony hearings, including a massive $100,000 warrant issued for a defendant’s failure to appear.
Also, a man facing a third strike is now facing additional charges under a new case that have the potential to lead to the same outcome, a life-sentence without possibility for parole.
Last week Judge Don Richter was at the bench, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt staffed the State’s table. Court-appointed defense attorneys David Hatch and Nathan Needham also appeared in the courtroom.
Defense attorney Harold Karlsvik continues his absence as he battles a serious covid-19 infection in the hospital. His former clients, fellow attorneys and courthouse personnel wished him a thorough recovery from the terrible virus and hope to see him back.
Brook A. White
Two weeks after being set over for an attorney review/change of plea and sentence because her attorney representation was limited due to an illness, Brook A. White’s case was back before the court. She was set to plead guilty to second-degree assault resulting from an incident where she and another defendant robbed and beat a Raymond man.
However, she failed to appear, and her attorney, Karlsvik, could not attend because he was still battling covid-19 and is currently hospitalized. Munger recommended the court issue White a summons to appear for the case since her attorney was likely not in contact with her.
On the other hand, Richter was not feeling so generous, considering White was present two weeks prior and acknowledged she had a hearing scheduled for Sept. 10. As a result, Richter denied Munger’s suggestion and instead issued a $100,000 warrant for White’s arrest, one of the biggest warrants issued for a failure to appear in over a year.
William G. Keith
William G. Keith was expected to be transferred to Western State Hospital and receiving services there by now, but remains in the jail where he was present via Zoom for a show-cause/contempt hearing against the State. His attorney, Hatch, was present inside the courtroom.
According to Munger and Hatch, his expected bed date had come and gone, and he remained in jail. Therefore, in Hatch’s opinion, the State was once again in contempt for not providing timely services to defendants needing restoration services.
Richter agreed and gave his usual speech towards that State about the “systemic issues” with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS). He added that the issues lead to longer incarceration times, added jail costs, and are a clear violation of defendant’s due process rights.
Brooke Boutwell, an assistant attorney general, appeared on behalf of DSHS and blamed the delay on a lack of jail records provided to WSH. She added that Keith now had a tentative bed date scheduled for Oct. 4-11.
However, Richter didn’t buy the excuses and stated that they “travel over well-traveled ground.” He found the State in contempt and ordered DSHS to pay $250 per day until Keith is transported and admitted into restoration services.
Ryan M. Jenkins
Munger opened Ryan M. Jenkins’ hearing by acknowledging that she and Karlsvik had previously worked diligently to settle the case in district court, but talks had stalled entirely because of Karlsvik’s illness. Due to the circumstances, Jenkins no longer had an attorney, and the case was being moved to be set over.
However, as the hearing progressed, Hatch was standing near Munger and the prosecution while submitting paperwork and could be heard asking her, “this is all agreed,” and she replied, “yes.”
Surprisingly, Hatch walked over to the defense table and spoke up to Richter, and offered to help out the case by representing Jenkins. Richter replied that it was already on his mind to speak to him or Arcuri about it and thanked him for offering to help.
Hatch stated, “I’m happy to help out here and happy to take it.”
The case was set over two weeks for the agreement to be finalized. Hatch was seen giving his contact information to Jenkins immediately after the hearing.
Donald B. Martin
Already facing a third strike after robbing and beating a Raymond man alongside White, Donald B. Martin’s problems just keep growing. He was present via Zoom from the jail and is represented by Hatch for a pretrial/arraignment hearing.
According to Hatch, he learned earlier in the week that Martin would be facing additional second-degree assault charges under new charges. They in themselves, he pointed out, could result in his third strike.
However, according to Faurholt and Richter, the charges had not been actually filed yet. Faurholt noted they would be filed soon, likely this week. Martin’s pretrial was reset for Sept. 14, when arraignment for the new charges is also expected to take place.
If convicted in either case, Martin could receive a third strike which carries a mandatory life-sentence without the possibility of parole.
