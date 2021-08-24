SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior court was undramatic last week, with a majority of cases set over a week or two for developments. Prosecutor Ben Haslam was the only staff member present for the state, kept company by a handful of defense attorneys who trekked in.
The court continues to handle cases involving resentencing and dismissal of past convictions relating to State v. Blake, which threw out the state’s drug-possession law. This week, David H. Pedrazzetti, who’s already facing a lengthy 10-year prison sentence from a 2015 guilty plea for possession and trafficking stolen property, petitioned the court for resentencing because his now-vacated drug convictions lowered his offender score.
Halsam noted that his office is recalculating his offender score without the drug offenses, but doesn’t expect Pedrazzetti’s prison term to change significantly. He has roughly four more years left on his sentence.
Bulmaro B. Bucio, who was convicted of incest and rape earlier this year and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence, had his case momentarily called for clarification. Haslam’s office had to correct a couple of clerical errors regarding his community custody supervision after he finishes serving his term.
The clarifications did not change his sentence at all, and upon release, he will still be subject to lifetime supervision as a sex offender.
Shaun A. Schlenker
Only a week after losing his third attorney for his case, Shaun A. Schlenker was back before the court for an attorney review hearing. He had already been warned several times that if he lost another attorney, he was likely heading toward representing himself.
However, the court appointed a fourth attorney, Keith Nelson, to represent him for the case and in his looming trial on Sept. 20. Two of his previous attorneys withdrew from his case, citing multiple issues, including communication, arguments, and most recently, potential threats.
Nelson is likely to be the final attorney appointed to represent him, even though the judge has made a similar statement at least twice before. He requested the case be set over several weeks so that he can get up to speed on the case. As of now, the trial date stands.
Brooke White
Brooke White is a co-defendant in a case involving the brutal assault and robbery of a Raymond man and was present for court for a change of plea and sentencing along with her attorney Harold Karlsvik. Co-defendant Don B. Martin is facing the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole under Washington’s three-strike rule.
White accepted a plea offer from Haslam’s office that involved her pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault. Under the agreement, she was sentenced to time served and was released Aug. 23. Immediately after release, White went to an inpatient substance abuse treatment program to fight her addiction to narcotics.
Duane M. Sullivan
After being ruled competent enough to stand trial, Duane M. Sullivan’s attorney David Hatch informed the court during a hearing on Aug. 6 that the prosecution had sent his client an offer. Fast forward two weeks, and Sullivan has denied the offer and wants to stand trial.
He was back before the court for a trial confirmation hearing
along with Hatch and asked for
the confirmation hearing to be set over one week. Sullivan reportedly is not willing to accept the prosecution’s offer, and the prosecution is refusing to budge in an effort to “hold him accountable for his actions.”
His trial is currently set for Sept. 8-9.
Daokham Xaysy
Initially arrested in May for first-degree attempted murder after allegedly pulling out a handgun and shooting at a passenger in his truck while driving on State Route 105 outside Raymond, Daokham Xaysy was back before the court for a review hearing.
The court had previously issued a competency evaluation after concerns arose whether he is fit for trial and possibly had a developmental disability. Western State Hospital, which conducts the assessments for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, found him to be competent enough to stand trial.
Xaysy appeared with his attorney Nathan L. Needham for an arraignment after the competency ruling and entered a plea of not guilty of first-degree attempted murder. He entered a waiver of speedy trial, and his trial dates are currently set for Oct. 11-14.
