SOUTH BEND — Another contempt sanction has been levied on the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services after another defendant’s constitutional rights were found to be violated by a judge. Similarly to other cases in the Pacific County court system, the defendant was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and didn’t receive timely service.
The case was heard before conflict Judge David L. Edwards of Grays Harbor County during the afternoon docket on Aug. 15. For the regular docket, Judge Donald J. Richter presided, and the prosecution was represented by Chief Criminal Deputy Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Joe Faurholt.
Derrick D. WeidaDerrick D. Weida’s case was the second one called and was a show-cause/review hearing after he had been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation after the court entered a 1077 order on May 13. Without the assessment, his case remains at a standstill until he is either deemed competent or in contempt, and whether his competency can be restored to the extent that he can be justly prosecuted.
Similarly to other cases since 2018 involving 1077 orders, Weida did not enter into treatment within 14 days of the order, as stipulated by state law. Weida has instead remained incarcerated without being evaluated for the past 12 weeks. Western State Hospital anticipates it may take until Oct. 24 before he can be seen.
Edwards is an acting judge in Grays Harbor County. He, Judges Katie Svoboda and David L. Mistachkin have been critical of DSHS’s shortcomings along with Richter, who himself has ordered hefty fines. The fines can range but usually are $250 per day that the defendant remains in jail without being seen. Mistachkin recently levied a fine of $500 per day, with $250 going to the Grays Harbor Jail and the other $250 going to the defendant.
The Attorney General’s Office represented the DSHS and gave multiple reasons for Weida’s delay, but most importantly, lack of space. WSH has been battling to stay open for the past four years after losing its federal accreditation and, subsequently, federal funding. The losses have added up and drastically reduced the facility’s available beds.
As for Weida, Edwards cited a ruling by Svoboda, who heard a similar story in Grays Harbor by another assistant attorney general. The agency often argues that the lack of funding, available beds, and historic increase in defendant referrals are not willful violations of state law. Svoboda made it clear that it is a hard excuse to accept, considering the issue has been ongoing since at least 2018 and appears to be a willful decision on the part of the state.
Hatch also had his own feelings on the matter and argued that the issue has been ongoing well before the covid-19 pandemic and that he hopes the contempt fines eventually lead to systematic change.
The only way the services are likely to be improved and the defendants’ rights not consistently violated by DSHS is either by legislature allotting more funding specifically for 1077 evaluations and subsequent evaluations or amending the law itself and extending the time frame the agency has.
Extending the time frame has the potential to run into further issues through a defendant’s right to a speedy trial and other problems. The topic has come up several times in the past couple of years at the state capital, but the legislature has done little to combat the problem.
As for Weida, Edwards levied a fine of $250 per day to be paid in full by Weida’s next court date of Sept. 2.
Lisa G. MilamLisa G. Milam’s charge of second-degree assault was initially expected to be upped to attempted first-degree murder but was instead upgraded to first-degree murder after the victim of the assault passed away at Harborview Medical Center. She faces another charge from the same incident on July 26 for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
According to defense attorney David Arcuri, he learned earlier in the day that the victim had passed away, and he was prepared to represent her against an attempted murder charge but could not do so with her now facing murder. He noted that he holds himself to a professional standard and cannot take on another because it requires so much work.
Richter set over Milam’s case for one week for an attorney review and ordered the court to find her an off-contract attorney, meaning one that isn’t already a contracted indigent defense attorney. Most attorneys charge upwards of $300 an hour, and Milam’s defense counsel could become costly for the county.
Anthony R. BongAnthony R. Bong faces first-degree murder and several assault charges after attacking several family members during a random attack in Ocean Park on June 21. The court previously ordered a 1077 for Bong, and the case has sat dormant since. He, too, is still awaiting an evaluation at WSH.
According to Arcuri, he received a delay notice from DSHS stating “9,000 excuses” with an expected transport date of Sept. 29. The court ordered a review date for Oct. 2 to see if Bong is transported before it takes any remedial action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.