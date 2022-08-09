SOUTH BEND — Another contempt sanction has been levied on the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services after another defendant’s constitutional rights were found to be violated by a judge. Similarly to other cases in the Pacific County court system, the defendant was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and didn’t receive timely service.

The case was heard before conflict Judge David L. Edwards of Grays Harbor County during the afternoon docket on Aug. 15. For the regular docket, Judge Donald J. Richter presided, and the prosecution was represented by Chief Criminal Deputy Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Joe Faurholt.

