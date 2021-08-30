SOUTH BEND — The old saying goes, “watch what you say because it can come back to bite you,” as a defendant learned the hard way this week. The tense encounter came at the heels of a proposed plea agreement that led to the man begging the Pacific County Superior Court judge to accept the deal.
Covid protocols this week had everyone in attendance wearing masks and social distancing the best they could except for Judge Don Richter, who entered the courtroom with a mask on before removing it after sitting at the bench.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger was present and defense attorneys David Hatch, Nathan Needham and Eric Kupka also appeared in person. Defense attorney Harold Karlsvik appeared via Zoom because he’s currently battling covid. He said he is “very sick,” yet toughed it out to be there for his clients.
Stephen E. Huitt
Just over two months after Stephen E. Huitt’s arrest on June 2 for the unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, he was before the court for a change of plea and sentencing via Zoom from the jail.
The plea agreement offered Huitt a chance at a first-time offender waiver since it was his first criminal offense. The deal included a recommendation of 90 days in jail with credit for time served with an additional 12 months of community custody after release. He was staring at a standard range for the charge of between 0-6 months in jail with an offender score of 0.
However, the deal quickly crumbled after the defense and prosecution made their opening comments, and Richter read Huitt’s statement for the plea of guilty. It included an admission he allowed his home to be unlawfully used for drug purposes.
After reading the statement, Richter always asks two questions: if the words are those of the defendant and if they are true.
Huitt began speaking over Richter, pleading his innocence and asserting he was taken advantage of and it was someone else who used his home for the drug purposes. In response to the judge’s two questions, he responded, “kind of.”
Richter immediately began to toss out the agreement because Huitt appeared to not “knowingly and voluntarily” plead guilty. He stated he was going to set the case over one week.
The deal began to recover after Huitt and Kupka addressed the court and noted they wished for the guilty plea to proceed. Kupka also expressed to the court his client “knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently agreed to the plea agreement” and took a moment to apologize, stating, “I do apologize on his behalf for wasting the court’s time.”
Richter reread the statement once more, and Huitt agreed that they were his words and true. Richter accepted the plea agreement and addressed Huitt directly to lecture him that he is responsible for his home and the actions that take place within it. He also commented that “drugs ruin lives” and that Huitt needed to be careful about the company he keeps before wishing him “good luck.”
Zachary L. Myhres
Zachary L. Myhres was present via Zoom from the jail for what was expected to be the entry of a mental health diversion, but a mix-up in the prosecutor’s office stalled the potential deal. His attorney, Hatch, was quite irritated at the mix-up.
According to Hatch, he had been working with Senior Deputy Joe Faurholt and Judd Comer in the jail to get his client into the program. They had gone as far as having him a set bed date to enter into treatment, but the deal suddenly went cold.
Unbeknownst to everyone including Munger, she was handed the case but didn’t know about it until the day before court, nor did she know a diversion had been in the works and Hatch had even prepared paperwork. The paperwork on her end was not ready during the hearing and left the deal in momentary limbo.
Richter requested that Hatch and Munger work diligently to get all the paperwork done so it could be finalized before Myhres’ bed date on Sept. 10. With the agreement, his charges would be dismissed upon entry into the program and successful completion.
Douglas H. Qualls
One of Karlsvik’s clients, Douglas H. Qualls, was present from the jail to enter a change of plea and to be sentenced. He was facing a charge for harassment with a threat to kill during an incident on July 26.
The process went close to plan, with both Karlsvik and Munger speaking in favor of the agreement. Qualls was asked whether his statement was his words and true, including an admission he threatened another person. He chose to respond to every question directed at him with, “yes, your honor.”
In the plea agreement, the prosecution recommended Qualls serve 30 days with credit for time served in exchange for his guilty plea. There was momentary confusion about whether the plea involved community custody before it was determined it did not.
Richter accepted the agreement as written, and Qualls was later released from jail for serving the entirety of his sentence.
Tyson J. Layman
Only weeks after accepting a plea agreement for second-degree arson, Tyson J. Layman was before the court for his official sentencing, but the hearing immediately hit a significant roadblock. Layman was inside the court with his attorney, Hatch.
According to Hatch, as he was going through the paperwork, he noticed a significant issue that wasn’t noted to his client: Washington State Department of Corrections supervision. As a result, Layman had two options: withdraw his plea because he didn’t knowingly and intelligently agree or go forward with the deal.
Layman decided to withdraw his guilty plea under the agreement. Hatch noted the case likely wouldn’t be able to be resolved at the current point. Munger said she “can’t necessarily disagree with the defense’s comments,” and she understands how DOC supervision changes things because of the potential sanctions that can be involved.
Richter accepted the plea withdrawal, and the court began the speedy-trial process with dates for a trial set within 90 days of the hearing. Trial dates were set for Nov. 16-17, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for Sept. 24.
Additionally, the court had to readdress pretrial release conditions for Layman, which previously involved $10,000 bail. Munger requested standard release conditions and noted Layman was out-of-custody and that it “doesn’t appear to be an issue,” and therefore didn’t request any bail amount.
Daniel J. Schenk
The high-profile case involving former Ocean Beach School District teacher Daniel J. Schenk, who was arrested by the Washington State Patrol in October 2020 for allegedly possessing and dealing child pornography continues to drag on. He once again appeared via Zoom and had a fill-in attorney, Eric J. Lanza, for an ill Shane O’rourke.
Much like his previous hearings over the past 11 months, it was before the court to be continued yet again. Schenk has thus far mostly avoided being present inside the courtroom and instead chooses to appear via speakerphone on his attorney’s Zoom feed.
Lanza requested the case be set over at least one week for a continued pretrial hearing, which Richter granted. Schenk faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty but likely significantly less with an expected offender score of 0.
