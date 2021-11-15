SOUTH BEND — Last Friday, Nov. 12, details emerged in Pacific County Superior Court about a violent relationship capped with two arrests and a man’s looming third strike. Another man is pleading insanity after facing a charge for first-degree attempted murder, while another defendant violated two stipulations of her pretrial release conditions.
Judge Don Richter was back at the bench and was assisted by Madam Administrator Emma Rose. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the prosecution/state. Prosecutor Michael Rothman was absent from the courtroom as he’s currently battling covid-19.
Indigent defense attorneys David Hatch, Jason Arcuri and Nathan Needham were present on behalf of clients. Most defendants attended their hearings in person, and in-custody defendants attended via Zoom from the Pacific County Jail.
Brook A. WhiteBrook A. White was present inside the courtroom for a sentencing hearing alongside attorney Arcuri.
She was involved in an assault and robbery over the summer and spent several weeks in jail before reaching a deal with the prosecution.
According to Arcuri, White’s plea agreement is contingent on a trial involving her co-defendant Donald B. Martin, who is facing a third strike with the case, which brings the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
White is expected to testify against him and, according to court records, suffered domestic violence by Martin for months leading up to their arrest in late June. He strangled her to near death on at least one occasion and was stopped by an occupant inside the apartment he was staying in with White, the records indicate.
Court documents allege that Martin strangled her at least twice and headbutted her during both incidents and allege he used a hatchet during one of the attacks.
Her sentencing was moved to Dec. 17.
Cassidy KendrickOne week after making her preliminary appearance to face a second-degree burglary charge, Cassidy Kendrick was expected to be present for her initial arraignment. However, she attended the hearing via Zoom represented by Arcuri in the courtroom.
Richter quickly questioned if she had authorization from the court to attend the hearing on Zoom, and it was determined that he had not granted it. She noted that she lives in Seaside, Oregon, and it would have been a long drive for her.
Arcuri also informed the court that Kendrick had not yet contacted him, and Faurholt noted that in that case, she had already violated two conditions of her release: maintaining weekly contact with her attorney and not leaving the state.
Richter set the hearing over for one week and informed Kendrick that she was required to be in his courtroom on Nov. 19 or else she would be facing a warrant. The state requested that a warrant be issued immediately, but Richter said, “I’ve said what I’ve said.”
Daokham XaysyDaokham Xaysy was arrested on May 11 after pulling out a firearm while driving between Raymond and Tokeland on State Route 105, shooting at a passenger in his vehicle, and ultimately crashing the vehicle off the roadway. Off-duty Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Dan Chadwick and retired officer Mike Cenci drove upon the scene and detained Xaysy.
Xaysy was present inside the courtroom with a Laotian interpreter alongside his attorney Needham. Needham entered a “defense of insanity” on his client’s behalf and noted the prosecution was aware that the defense was coming, and Munger acknowledged the defense’s motion.
Due to motions to dismiss for insanity hearings taking up a “significant” amount of time, according to Richter, the court had to look for suitable days for the hearing. They settled on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., and Needham noted he expected Rothman to contest the motion and defense.
However, Munger informed the court that she didn’t expect the hearing to be exceptionally long but noted Rothman would like to review the case. He had only been on the job for two weeks leading up to the motion.
Insanity pleas are very rare in Washington state and exceptionally hard to prove, according to several attorneys. Xaysy had been deemed competent enough to stand trial back in August.
Richard W. BrookingAlready facing two separate cases for burglary, Richard W. Brooking’s attorney Hatch reported reports had been filed about a new incident. He was present for the hearing from the jail, and Hatch was inside the courtroom on his behalf for a pretrial hearing.
Hatch immediately requested that the hearing be set over one month so that he and the prosecutor’s office can explore some options, including treatment programs. Both his cases were noted to involve drug addiction.
His pretrial was set over to Dec. 3, and the prosecution had no objection to the request.
Daniel J. SchenkNow a year since his arrest for child pornography charges, Daniel J. Schenk’s case is nearing its end, with a resolution expected. He was scheduled to be present for a change of plea and sentencing hearing alongside his attorney Shane O’Rourke.
However, at the last minute, Schenk appeared on Zoom through speakerphone on O’Rourke’s video feed. They requested that the hearing be set over one week and said they would be present inside the courtroom on Nov. 19 to enter a change of plea and for him to be formally sentenced.
Donald B. MartinFacing two separate trials in January 2022 for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, two counts of second-degree substantial bodily harm, and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Donald B. Martin was scheduled for a pretrial hearing.
Instead, the jail staff informed the court that he declined to attend his hearing by refusing to leave his cell. His attorney Hatch requested the hearing be set over one week to determine his trial dates.
Eugene B. KornoelyEugene B. Kornoely’s was scheduled to appear for his initial arraignment for a second-degree burglary charge surrounding an incident where he and his co-defendant Cassidy Kendrick allegedly broke into the Ocean Park Retreat Center and stole ice cream.
Munger quickly noted that Kornoely was not present for the hearing and his attorney Hatch stated he had not made contact with his client. Additionally, it was pointed out that Kornoely might have picked up a new charge for taking a vehicle without permission immediately following his pretrial release on Nov. 5.
Substitute Judge Commissioner Douglas Goelz declined to require bail for Kornoely during his preliminary hearing on Nov. 5, saying that the defendant was inevitably caught.
The prosecution requested a warrant be issued for Kornoely’s arrest, but Richter decided to hold the option for one week to give Hatch time to track down his client. Kornoely has previously had 10 arrest warrants issued over a lengthy criminal history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.