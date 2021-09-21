SOUTH BEND — Following the death of well-known defense attorney Harold Karlsvik earlier in the week, Pacific County Superior Court held a moment of silence in his honor Sept. 17. Judge Heidi Heywood made remarks about his passing and dedicated service to the court.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt and defense attorneys Nathan Needham, David Hatch and David Arcuri were present in court.
A defendant appeared once again to fire his court-appointed attorney. Other cases were either set over additional weeks or established timelines, including trial dates.
Shaun A. Schlenker
Only seconds into Shaun A. Schlenker’s latest hearing, he informed the court that he had fired his attorney two days prior on Sept. 15. This was Schlenker’s fifth appointed attorney and the third to last not even two weeks. He was present for the hearing from the jail and his attorney, Jacob R. Clark, also appeared via Zoom.
According to Schlenker, Clark wished to request a competency evaluation for Schlenker, who completely disagreed with any insinuation from Clark that he was “crazy.” Conflict Judge James W. Lawler explained to Schlenker, as others have already, he cannot fire his court-appointed legal counsel.
He also added that Schlenker was at risk of representing himself, which resulted in a reply by Schlenker that the attorneys he’s been provided with “were no better than representing himself.”
Schlenker went on to again lodge allegations against the court and requested nine law enforcement officers be arrested immediately, including a “lying, thieving officer in Long Beach.”
Schlenker continued to be argumentative with Lawler, resulting in him being told multiple times to be quiet. Lawler requested Schlenker rethink his decision regarding his attorney and suggested he take a few weeks in jail to think it over.
However, the court administrator noted that another conflict judge won’t be available for two weeks. (Conflict judges sit in for usual Judge Don Richter whenever he determines he should not preside over a case because of a potential or perceived conflict of interest.) Schlenker said he didn’t want to wait and would “rather just fire Clark right now.”
Lawler also noted that Clark’s suggestion/request was Schlenker making his own legal defense, but Schlenker rejected the idea. The court set a review hearing for two weeks to determine whether Schlenker will be provided with a sixth taxpayer-funded attorney.
Sarah E. Meacham
Facing two different cases for alleged theft and burglaries, Sarah E. Meacham was back before the court for a change of plea. She appeared for the hearing from the jail represented by Arcuri.
Arcuri and the prosecution were able to work out a first-time offender waiver for both her cases with amended charges for two-counts of second-degree burglary. The agreement would recommend she spend 80 days in jail with credit for time served and be released that day.
However, her official sentencing would not be held until Oct. 1, meaning the court still had the option not to accept the recommendation and still sentence her to more time. Heywood clarified that her release did not mean she would remain free; that decision was up to the court at her next hearing.
She was released shortly after court and thus far has not landed back in jail, unlike her previous release.
Kenneth E. Plummer
Kenneth E. Plummer appeared before the court for his arraignment hearing facing charges of first-degree assault and unlawful firearm possession; he was expected to have a private attorney. He appeared before the court from the jail without legal counsel.
Plummer informed the court that he didn’t have the finances to pay a private attorney and would instead be requesting a court-appointed attorney. Heywood offered him the chance to either fill out paperwork or answer a few questions during court so she could determine if he qualified, which she decided he did.
Heywood appointed Hatch to be his legal counsel, and after Hatch noted he was not prepared for his client’s arraignment, the hearing was set over for the following week.
Plummer requested the court reduce his bail so his family could bail him out, but the request was ultimately denied by Heywood, who noted the seriousness of his alleged crime and previous criminal history, including warrants.
Anthony C. McCollum
Anthony C. McCollum was arrested over the previous weekend after allegedly performing a burnout on the Bolstad beach approach before crashing into a parked car and injuring a bystander. He is facing vehicular assault, DUI, hit and run, and reckless driving charges. He was present from the jail and is represented by Arcuri.
Arcuri entered pleas of not guilty to all charges stemming from the incident and addressed his client’s pretrial release conditions. Arcuri and McCollum’s mother, Elly Rosaire, requested his release without bail since she had arranged a stable place for him to live and noted he still had his job waiting for him.
Heywood, citing the seriousness of the charges, denied the defense’s request and left McCollum’s bail at $50,000. His trial dates were scheduled for Nov. 8-9, with his next appearance set for a pretrial on Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.