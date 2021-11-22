SOUTH BEND — The Nov. 19 Pacific County Superior Court docket was a fiery one. A comment made in the waning minutes of the hearings by defense attorney David Hatch summed it up best: "It's been a hell of a day."
The Thomas Shotwell murder case continues to heat up, and a new motion was made this week pertaining to his release. Other cases involving a man facing a third strike, a man accused of running from police through Ocean Park, and a mouthy man in Raymond topped the week's court action.
Judge Don Richter took his seat at the bench and was assisted by Madam Administrator Emma Rose. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state.
Indigent defense attorneys David Hatch, David Arcuri, Jason Arcuri and Nathan Needham attended on behalf of their clients.
Thomas A. Shotwell
Another week, another motion was the theme once again in the Shotwell case, and Richter's patience has appeared to be wearing thin.
Shotwell was present out-of-custody inside the courtroom preprented by Needham after posting $750,000 bail following a previous court appearance.
He faces a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting death of his twin brother Raymond Shotwell.
Needham immediately requested that the pretrial hearing be rescheduled and instead addressed a motion to amend his client's pretrial-release conditions.
He informed the court that Shotwell's mother, with whom his client resides, has to perform bookkeeping work for the family business and needs to do it at the family's nearby office.
Therefore, he requested that Shotwell be allowed to go to his father's home a mile down the road when she has to do the work because his client cannot be home alone under terms of his release.
Richter inquired why Shotwell's mother couldn't do the bookkeeping work at home and was told she needs to be at work in case there are questions.
Richter then inquired as to why Shotwell's father "couldn't drive down to the mother's home and be with him there."
Needham noted he didn't have an explanation.
Richter denied the request, and the pretrial was set over to Dec. 10
"I'll put more meat on the bone," Needham stated, suggesting he intends to refile the motions to amend his client's pretrial release conditions.
Donald B. Martin
Facing two cases and each involving an assault and possible third strike, Donald B. Martin's attorney, Hatch, was able to reach a deal with the state to settle one of the cases in district court. Martin was present from the jail.
Martin is accused of beating and robbing a Raymond man back in June. After his arrest, co-defendant Brook White alleged she was abused by Martin, including him strangling her. According to Hatch, he and the prosecution were able to resolve the abuse case, which was moved to the district court for misdemeanor charges and a plea agreement.
However, he is still facing a potential third strike on first-degree robbery and second-degree assault charges. The state is expected to submit a motion to amend the information. The pretrial hearing was set over to Dec. 3 and his trial is tentatively set to begin Jan. 10.
Kenneth J. Akerill
Exactly two months after his arrest for driving under the influence and eluding a police vehicle, Kenneth J. Akerill was present from the jail for a competency hearing. According to Munger, Western State Hospital found him competent enough to stand trial.
However, after Arcuri and Munger signed off on his competency, they informed the court that a deal had been reached with him pleading guilty to DUI-no test and attempting to elude.
The agreement includes a first-time offender waiver with a recommended sentence of 10 days for each charge and six months of community custody.
The standard ranges for the charges with his offender score of zero vary between 0-90 days and 0-364 days.
After allowing both sides to argue in favor of the agreement, Richter gave Akerill a chance to speak. He made an off-mark statement about his blood test associated with his arrest, which confused the court.
Arcuri reminded Akerill that his plea agreement involved a DUI-no test, which meant the testing was not part of the deal.
Richter accepted the agreement but upped Akerill's community custody to 12 months, ordered a state-mandated $990.50 fine, 90 suspension of his driver's license, and chemical dependency evaluation.
Akerill was released from jail later in the afternoon.
William A. Forsmark
Arrested two days before the docket for felony harassment, William A. Forsmark was appearing for his arraignment. He was present from the jail, and his attorney, Hatch, was present in court.
At his preliminary hearing, the court set his bail at $50,000.
According to court documents, Forsmark is accused of making verbal threats toward a neighbor in the 2300 block of Bay Avenue in Raymond. This neighbor is a Raymond Police Officer. He's also alleged to have made verbal threats to kill responding officers.
Hatch entered pleas of not guilty to the charges of felony harassment and intimidating a law enforcement officer. He also requested that Forsmark's bail be reduced to $5,000 or that he be released on his own personal recognizance.
However, Munger argued against any bail reduction and cited that Forsmark has previous criminal history, including vehicular homicide, and had an active warrant out of Chelan for felony DUI.
Munger stated that Forsmark was having an "escalation in violent behavior."
Richter, citing the troubling criminal history and active warrant, denied Hatch's bail reduction request and left it at $50,000.
His trial is currently scheduled for Jan. 5, and he will be back before the court for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 17.
Caleb N. Doyle
Caleb N. Doyle's case has been ongoing since mid-2020 and has been continuously set over. He faces one charge for the first-degree rape of a child. He was present out-of-custody on Zoom and his attorney Tim Lewis also appeared via Zoom.
Lewis requested that the case be set over to Dec. 17 because he was in ongoing negotiations with the prosecutor's office to resolve the case.
According to court records, the crime occurred somewhere around 2015 when Doyle was 17, and the victim was between 7-8.
Andrew J. McConnell
Initially facing two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Andrew J. McConnell's charges were downgraded. He was present via Zoom alongside his attorney Donald A. Blair.
According to Munger, the prosecutor's office overlooked a step that resulted in his official charges being downgraded. McConnell now faces second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony harassment charges.
His pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 23, and he will be attending via Zoom at 9 a.m.
Cassidy J. Kendrick
One week after being sternly told by Richter to appear for court in person or else, Cassidy J. Kendrick was in court represented by Arcuri for her arraignment. Arcuri entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree burglary.
Arcuri said he received a plea offer during the week and wanted time to discuss it with Kendrick. The court set her trial date for Jan. 31, 2022, and she will be back in court on Dec. 17 for a pretrial hearing.
Her co-defendant, Eugene B. Kornoely, was also expected to appear but failed to be in court for the second week in a row. As a result, Richter issued a $10,000 warrant for Kornoely's arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.