SOUTH BEND — The first Pacific County Superior Court docket of August went off without a hitch, with over 25 cases called. A murder suspect was present for a pretrial hearing, an elusive defendant continues to evade her sentence, and a man requested the ability to possess a dangerous weapon.
Judge Don Richter heard most cases, while District Court Judge Elizabeth Penoyar subbed for him on a case on which Richter had a potential conflict of interest. Prosecutor Ben Haslam and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger were present along with defense attorneys Harold Karlsvik, David Arcuri, David Hatch and Nathan Needham.
Thomas A. Shotwell
Thomas A. Shotwell is accused of murdering his twin brother Raymond Shotwell on June 17 with a firearm and is facing a first-degree murder charge. He was present from jail for a trial-setting hearing and is represented by Needham. Several family members were present for the hearing.
Needham addressed the court and entered a waiver of speedy trial on his client's behalf with a new commencement date of Jan. 1, 2022, and a trial window through March 31, 2022. He informed the court that he was still waiting on additional discovery, including Raymond's autopsy results.
Richter accepted the waiver, and the trial-setting hearing was set over to Sept. 3, when trial dates are expected to be determined or additional motions will be made. Thomas remains in jail and is being held without bail.
Brittini R. Ford
Since 2017 Brittini R. Ford has evaded her 30-day sentence for communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Over three years since the verdict, her case was heard again on Jan. 15 of this year, when the court converted her 30-day sentence into 240 hours of community service — eight hours per day of her sentence.
According to Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt, who spoke about the case on Jan. 15, Ford had been attempting to serve her term in Texas, where she now resides, but could not do so due to the pandemic. Judge Andrew Toynbee agreed to the request and gave her until Aug. 1 to complete the entire 240 hours of community service.
The case was back before the court for review and compliance in front of Penoyar on Aug. 6, and according to the prosecution, Ford has not submitted any proof the community service has been completed. As a result, Haslam requested the court issue a $25,000 warrant for her arrest, which Penoyar granted.
Donald B. Martin
Donald B. Martin faces multiple charges, including first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, after allegedly beating a Raymond man on June 26. His actions now have him facing the potential of life in jail without the possibility of parole under Washington's third strike law. He was present before the court via Zoom from the jail and is represented by Hatch.
The severity of the case and possible sentence led Hatch and his client to request a waiver of speedy trial because of the amount of time it will take to go through the evidence discovery process. Trial dates of Aug. 23-24 were too soon to prepare appropriately, he said.
The waiver will set a new commencement date of Dec. 1 and the last allowable day for trial on Jan. 31, 2022. Richter accepted the request, and a pretrial hearing was set for Aug. 22, when new trial dates are expected to be set. Martin has a co-defendant for the case who is facing one charge for her role.
William G. Keith
William G. Keith was in front of the court from the jail for a review hearing after a 1077 order (competency evaluation) was previously ordered. His attorney Hatch and the prosecution informed the court they had not received the report yet, but Richter informed them he had. The case was set to be recalled later in the docket after a recess so he could provide them a copy.
The case was recalled at the end of the docket, and Hatch and the prosecution informed the court that Keith had been found incompetent and lacked the ability to assist in his defense and understand the proceedings. As a result, Hatch requested a 45-day restoration process, and the prosecution did not object.
Richter set a transport review hearing for Aug. 20 to check if Keith has entered services in a timely manner at Western State Hospital operated by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. DSHS has a long history of not providing timely services and of being found in contempt of court, resulting in hefty sanctions.
Shaun A. Schlenker
Previous hearings have included outbursts and Shaun A. Schlenker lodging allegations against both Richter and the prosecution. He has had breakdowns with two defense attorneys and was given one final chance to have court-appointed representation during a hearing on June 25, where Richter appointed Hatch to be his attorney.
Schlenker was present before the court from the jail for a pretrial hearing for multiple charges resulting from a rampage through Long Beach, including first-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
Hatch opened the hearing by informing the court that he and his client had been "working diligently" through the case's discovery. Before being appointed, several motions had also been filed, he pointed out, that needed to be addressed. He proposed the court schedule a special hearing to address them.
The defense, prosecution and the court agreed to hold a special hearing the following Friday on Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. to address the motions and set pretrial for that afternoon's Superior Court docket.
Jesse J. Kinney
Jesse J. Kinney was present before the court requesting appointment of an attorney to assist in his request to possess a dangerous weapon, from which he was precluded by provisions of a no-contact order. The request is unusual because he wasn't seeking to possess a firearm but instead a hunting bow to use for big-game hunting.
Richter deliberated with the prosecution and determined the court didn't have the authority to appoint him a public defender for the motion and therefore denied the request. However, Haslam noted that he did not object to Kinney using a bow to hunt as long as it didn't remain in his possession afterward.
Haslam said on Aug. 9 that it has been agreed Kinney can use a bow to hunt and compete, but won't be allowed to keep one at home with him.
Briefs
Brooke White
Back before the court for a review, the case was quickly called and continued for a week. She has been in jail since June 26 after being involved in an alleged robbery and assault. Her co-defendant in the case is facing a third strike.
Duane M. Sullivan
Duane M. Sullivan of Ocean Park faces a charge of first-degree burglary and a no-contact order violation and was back before the court for a pretrial hearing. His attorney, Hatch, informed the court he had received an offer from the prosecution and requested the hearing be set over a week. Richter granted the request.
Richard W. Brooking
He was previously out on release while facing burglary and assault charges but was arrested for additional charges on July 9. His attorney, Hatch, requested his current trial dates for Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 8-9 remain set but requested the pretrial be set over a week because they were working on a plea agreement.
Zachary L Myhres
His attorney, Hatch, informed the court that mental health jail liaison Judd Comer was working with the prosecution to formulate a mental health diversion. However, Hatch noted that he was expecting "a straight offer" from the prosecution as well. The case was set over one week to allow both sides to work on resolving the case.
Mary R. Stephans
She was expected to be present for a review/change of plea hearing and met with her attorney, Arcuri, early in the afternoon. According to Arcuri, she abruptly went outside the courthouse to speak with her husband on the phone. She then called Arcuri and the court and stated that she had just learned she had been exposed to covid-19 and would need to be quarantined. The case was set over to Oct. 20.
Amy M. Headdress
She was scheduled to be present for a plea to a lesser charge in district court earlier in the morning but failed to appear. Her attorney, Arcuri, had no idea where she was or what to tell the court. The hearing was expected to dismiss her felony charge. The court noted her failure to appear and set a warrant review hearing for Sept. 3.
Sarah E. Meacham
She was released from jail and booked back in with additional charges two years later between the early hours of July 31 and Aug. 1. She was already facing burglary and theft charges and picked up three more. The hearing was for an arraignment and her attorney, Karlsvik, entered pleas of not guilty to the new charges. The case was continued for one week for a possible resolution for her first case.
Peter A. Charlton/Molly A. Saranpaa
Their attorney, Needham, requested a motions hearing for 3 p.m. on Aug. 27, and trial dates are expected to be determined at a later hearing. The couple faces charges for an alleged illegal marijuana grow in Ocean Park.
