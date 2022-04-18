SOUTH BEND — The top stories during last week's Superior Court felony docket evolved around cases being settled via plea agreements, including two where defendants were given a second chance to change their life's path.
Judge Don Richter was at the bench, assisted by Emma Rose, assistant court administrator. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt took seats at the State's table.
Attorneys David Hatch, David Arcuri, Jason Arcuri and Nathan represented indigent defendants.
April M. Vandermarr
Facing three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, April M. Vandermarr was before the court for a change of plea and sentencing. She is represented by D. Arcuri.
Arcuri was able to work out a resolution with Crawford to settle the case under a Family and Offender Alternative, with a rare endorsement from the Washington State Department of Corrections that noted she was an excellent candidate.
The waiver would mean that Vandermarr avoids prison time as part of her sentence, and is diverted into DOC supervision.
Vandermarr, during her DOC interview, admitted to the crime, took full responsibility for her actions and took the initiative to become a success story.
According to Crawford and Arcuri, Vandermarr is the mother of a 12-year-old autistic child who needs her care. She worked to meet Washington Department of Youth, Children, and Family requirements to prove she could be a suitable parent.
"She is no dummy," Arcuri said. "She knows what's going on, and she gets it. I have had some great discussions with her about her charges and about the system, and then about this type of sentence. She understands this is not a walk; this is work."
While the case was ongoing, a State operative attempted to purchase drugs from Vandermarr to no avail. None were exchanged to them by her.
After hearing Arcuri and Crawford's stances on the agreement, Richter gave Vandermarr a chance to speak. She spoke briefly but apologized for her actions and noted she had taken the initiative to change.
Richter accepted the resolution but also gave her a stark warning.
"Let me clear, there should be no doubt in your mind that I will revoke the FOSA regardless of what your situation is with your children," Richter said. "The behavior you plead guilty to is absolutely destroying the community. You are very fortunate to have this opportunity. You need to take advantage of it."
Kaitlyn T. Stolaroff
Facing charges for residential burglary and taking a motor vehicle without permission, Kaitlyn T. Stolaroff was present via Zoom from the jail for a change of plea and sentencing hearing. She is represented by Hatch.
Stolaroff's plea came via an Alford Plea, which means she doesn't admit to the criminal acts and asserts her innocence but acknowledges that the evidence at hand could land her a jury conviction.
Under the agreement, the State recommends that she get a 90-day sentence on count one and a 60-day sentence on count two and no community custody following release. The standard range for the charges is 3-9 months for count one and 0-60 days for count two, with an offender score of 0 for both charges.
According to Hatch, the major factor in the resolution is the fact Stolaroff is a military veteran, and he had enlisted the help of a Veterans Administration liaison who has built a program plan for veteran reintegration to help Stolaroff bounce back from her encounter with the justice system.
The plan will provide Stolaroff with a home, daily case management, medications and treatments, health care, therapeutic help, vocational treatment, and other support to help her refrain from ending up back in trouble.
"She is pretty excited about the opportunity to go from being homeless into this program, and she did not know anything like this was available to her," Hatch said. "So in her life, it's a wake-up call that very well may have saved her life."
Hatch added that he didn't seek a First Time Offender Waiver because it would have involved DOC supervision, which would create hurdles for her being involved in the veteran's program.
Stolaroff didn't say much to Richter but did ask for a bit of understanding and the chance to enter the veterans program. Hatch added that the program and plan would offer her a much better option than just letting her walk out of jail after serving time.
"I would like to apologize to the families involved for my subsequent behavior," Stolaroff said. "[When I wasn't caught up with the] wrong people, I didn't struggle with mental health issues and cold crimes such as addiction."
"This whole experience has definitely been an awakening and a wake-up call in general to how necessary it is for me to take care of my health and take advantage of any opportunities allotted me," she added.
She went on to say that she understood that the opportunity was a rare second chance and is excited to have been offered the opportunity to change her life and better herself. She wants to be a better community member.
Richter accepted the recommendation and didn't make any comments directly to Stolaroff.
"Thank you very much, your honor," Hatch said after the ruling, while Stolaroff herself also said thanks.
Armando G. Cordero
Armando G. Cordero was present via Zoom from the jail for a change of plea and sentencing hearing and is represented by D. Arcuri. He faces charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.
According to Arcuri, his client was before the court to "settle up" and plead guilty to both charges so that he could move on with his life and serve his time. Under the agreement, Cordero would be sentenced to a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative.
The agreement recommended that Cordero serve 33 months for count one and 12 months for count two with an agreed offender score of 7 on count one and 5 on count 2. The standard ranges for the charges are 33-43 months in prison on count one, and 4-12 months in jail for count two.
Arcuri noted that his client wanted to take advantage of programs that would be available to him in prison. He also later added that his client confessed to the crimes involving breaking into a shed while being interrogated for another alleged crime.
Cordero told the court he wanted to serve his time and get it over with so that he could move on with his life. He plans to move to Iowa once released and work with his brother.
Richter accepted the recommendation as written.
Ricardo Deleon
Facing one count and potentially another of first-degree child molestation, Ricardo Deleon was present via Zoom from the jail and is represented by D. Arcuri for a change of plea hearing.
According to Arcuri, he was able to work out a resolution with Crawford with the charges amended to one count of third-degree rape of a child and an additional referral count of third-degree rape of a child.
Under the agreement, the State recommended that Deleon be sentenced to 60 months in prison for each count, with an offender score of 7 on each. The standard range for the charges is 57-60 months in prison.
According to Arcuri, Deleon has two felony strikes, one for first-degree rape in Washington in 1981 and another for first-degree murder in Texas in 1987. If convicted of first-degree child molestation, he would have earned his third strike and a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Richter accepted Deleon's guilty pleas, and his sentencing is currently scheduled for May 20.
Richard W. Brooking
Already facing several charges, including theft, Richard W. Brooking might have dug his hole even deeper, according to Crawford, who noted a recent development in the case would likely have significant consequences.
Brooking was present via Zoom for a change of plea and sentencing hearing and is represented by Hatch. However, the hearing went a different direction after the last-minute decision by Brooking.
According to Crawford, he was notified in the morning that Brooking had revoked his decision to accept the plea agreement and would instead be "subjecting himself to up to 114 months" in prison.
Likewise, Hatch appeared baffled by the decision considering the plea agreement would have settled both of his clients' cases, avoiding strike offenses, four or five other potential felony charges, and matters in the South District Court.
As a result, Hatch requested the court set the matter over a week so he could figure out how to schedule what he anticipates to be upwards of four separate trials over the summer.
Brooking spoke out during the hearing requesting a new attorney, to which Hatch said, "I'll have to find out what all that's about.”
