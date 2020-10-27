Defendant pleads guilty but finds leniency thanks to voluntary drug treatment
SOUTH BEND — Defendant Ernest Reed was present in the Pacific County Superior Courtroom on Oct. 23 with his attorney and entered a plea change. He wished to change his plea to guilty of the possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Don Richter was informed that the defense and prosecution had come to terms on a deal: Reed would plead guilty and be credited for his time served with 12 months of community custody.
Reed was asked to speak and confirm that he wished to change his plea to guilty and confirmed that on his plea agreement, he stated that he was guilty because he possessed the drug. Richter accepted his plea change and made it clear that he did not have to accept the plea deal and could follow the state allowed sentencing.
The defense informed the court that after his arrest, the 53-year-old Reed placed himself in a 42-day drug treatment program and graduated with a certificate as evidence. His attorney admired and commended him for his self-started decision to clean himself up.
The prosecution made it clear that they applauded Reed’s self-motivation to get treatment and believed the best thing was to reward his decision. Richter agreed and handed Reed only 12 months of community custody, created him for time served of zero-days, and didn’t impose a fine.
Richter asked Reed to stay out of trouble, and that he hoped he would remain clean, to which Reed commented, “I’m done,” and Richter replied, “I sure hope so.”
