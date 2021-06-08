SOUTH BEND — One of the quickest Pacific County Superior Court sessions in the past year sped through like a freight train on June 4. Most of the week’s cases consisted of setting procedural dates, while a few were settled for lesser charges.
A majority of typical courtroom personnel were present this week, including Judge Don Richter and the usual prosecutorial staff. Defense attorneys David Hatch, Nathan Needham and Harold Karlsvik were in attendance.
Case briefs
Aaron Hircko settled one of two ongoing cases, which included him facing a malicious mischief domestic violence charge and violating a no-contact order. He apologized to his victim and noted he would use new avenues to become a better father. He was sentenced to three months for one charge, and 90 days on the other — 364 days with 274 suspended.
The Ocean Park medical marijuana raid suspects Peter A. Charlton and Molly A. Saranpaa were back in the courtroom for trial-setting hearings. Both waived their rights to a speedy trial, with potential commencement dates beginning Oct. 2 and running through the end of the year. Their next hearing dates are yet to be determined.
Michael L. Gray, who is facing a molestation charge, was before the court on Zoom with his attorney Gloria Backus. The trial-setting hearing went back-and-forth after a waiver of speedy trial was entered. The parties settled on a trial commencement date of Aug. 1 with a last allowable day of Oct. 30. The trial is tentatively set for Oct. 11-14.
Jeremy S. Jeffcoat
Jeremy S. Jeffcoat’s case originated in 2018 when he originally faced a homicide charge for the death of a Pacific County man linked to a drug overdose, but the court dismissed that charge in 2019 due to lack of discovery. Instead, he faces several separate charges pertaining to stolen property related to the incident.
He was present inside the courtroom alongside attorney Needham, who addressed setting major dates for the case. Due to a conflict in the case, as Richter was a deputy prosecutor at the time of the offense, a judge from another county will preside over evidence motions and trial.
Munger and Needham requested that the same judge preside over procedural hearings. District Court Judge Elizabeth Penoyar, the presiding judge for the day’s conflict hearings, agreed to the request.
An evidence hearing is tentatively set for July 1. Needham’s request to dismiss six of eight charges his client faces will also be addressed during that hearing. According to Needham, the case’s two-year delay was attributed to the pandemic, noting it has been delayed about 16-18 months.
Daokham Xaysy
Daokham Xaysy was present for his initial arraignment on charges of first-degree attempted murder and reckless endangerment from an incident on May 12 when he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle. His attorney David Arcuri could not attend the hearing because he was in a trial in another county.
Xaysy’s competency to stand trial was immediately brought into question with concerns that he possibly had a developmental disability. The defense requested the hearing be delayed four weeks. However, Richter had issues with the request to waive Xaysy’s right to a speedy arraignment because he couldn’t guarantee Xaysy intelligently, competently and knowingly could waive his rights.
The court decided to take up the issue on June 10 in a special hearing to determine what options are available.
