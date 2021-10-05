SOUTH BEND — A lengthy Pacific County Superior Court docket lasted almost three hours and involved numerous plea deals that handed several men prison sentences.
Two involved serious sex crimes, while another concerned a man who drove his car into another on purpose. One sex-crime defendant made bail and was released pending trial.
Judge Don Richter was at the bench while Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Usual defense attorneys David Hatch, David Arcuri, Jason Arcuri and Nathan Needham took their respective seats at the defense table.
Ronald R. Barton
Ronald R. Barton faces charges for first-degree incest and second-degree rape. He appeared for an arraignment via Zoom from the jail after securing a private attorney, Timothy Lewis.
The hearing began with the court being informed by Lewis and Munger that they reached an agreement during off-record negotiations to release Barton from jail without bail. As a condition of the release, Lewis told the judge that his client was willing to be placed on electronic home monitoring at his own expense.
However, Richter didn’t see eye to eye with the request and spent a moment looking at Barton’s history, which showed no previous felonies. However, he noted the seriousness of the charges, which include a class-A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison with any chance of parole determined by an indeterminate board.
Lewis noted that his client is adamant the allegations are untrue.
Richter lowered Barton’s bail from $200,000 to $50,000 with a stipulation that should he post bail, he has a GPS monitor placed on him immediately upon release. Barton was bailed out over the weekend.
Joshau J. Bowe
One month after entering a change of plea for charges of second-degree child molestation and second-degree assault with sexual motivation, Joshau J. Bowe was back in court for sentencing. He appeared via Zoom from the jail represented by Arcuri.
As part of his plea agreement, the prosecution recommended he serve 15 months on count one and 364 days on count two, with 36 months of community custody. Additionally, he would have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
The standard ranges for his charges are 15-20 months for count one and 0-364 days for count two.
Arcuri noted the plea agreement was a “great resolution,” and Munger requested the court accept it. Bowe’s sentence would give him credit for time served back to May, but he would still spend time in a Department of Corrections facility.
Richter asked Munger if the victims wished to speak, and she noted that she had spoken with them and they and their families were in favor of the resolution. Richter accepted the agreement.
Michael L. Younger
Michael L. Younger was present via Zoom from the jail for sentencing after pleading to child pornography charges. He was represented by Hatch. The case had been ongoing for nearly a year.
The agreement recommended Younger serve 36 months for count one, 31 months for count two, and 12 months for count three. Additionally, he would have 36 months of community custody after release.
Both Hatch and Munger favored the sentence, and Younger informed the court that he was sorry and was “taking full responsibility” and was “embarrassed” that he let down his family and everyone who knew him.
“I let you down, too,” Younger said to Richter, who previously supervised him in drug court.
Richter accepted the agreement as recommended and commented, “Good luck to you, and I hope you address your underlying issue.”
Jay R. Jensen
What was supposed to be a pretrial hearing turned into a change of plea and sentencing after Jay R. Jensen’s attorney, Arcuri, was able to work out a deal with the prosecution. Jensen was present via Zoom.
He faced two counts of first-degree assault after admittedly and intentionally crashing his vehicle into another in March. In the agreement, his charges were amended to two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. The standard range for the charges is 12 to 14 months.
The prosecution recommended he be sentenced to 14 months for each charge with an additional 18 months of community custody after release. The deal was a straight plea and would also count as his first strike under Washington’s three-strike rule.
Neither of the victims chose to speak during the hearing. Faurholt noted he attempted to contact them, but their voice mailboxes were full. Jensen decided not to address the court before sentencing.
Richter noted Jensen was receiving an “enormous benefit in this plea” and accepted the agreement as presented. He also left restitution open, pending information from the victims whose vehicle was totaled.
Sarah E. Meacham
Sarah E. Meacham was facing charges for thefts and burglaries under two separate incidents in South Bend. She entered a change of plea on Sept. 17 for the chance at a first-time offender waiver and was released from jail that evening.
Three weeks later, she was back before the court for her official sentencing. Judge Heidi Heywood made clear on Sept. 17 that her release did not mean she would remain out.
The deal would sentence Meacham to 80 days — which she’s already served— and six months of community custody.
Richter questioned why she was only being recommended 6 months of community custody instead of 12. He also noted that since she was required to complete a mental health evaluation as part of the agreement, her community custody would be at least 12 months.
Richter agreed to the recommendation but changed her community custody sentence to 12 months.
Daniel J. Schenk
After being set over week after week, this case finally saw some progress. Daniel J. Schenk appeared once again on speakerphone via attorney Shane O’Rourke’s Zoom feed. Facing charges for child pornography, he is reportedly nearing a plea deal.
The hearing was brief, lasting only a few minutes, but O’Rourke informed the court he had a joint request with the prosecution to delay the case again. However, this time it was because a deal finalization was being worked out.
O’Rourke went as far as requesting a trial date not be set because he was that confident. He also entered a waiver of speedy trial with a new hypothetical commencement date of Nov. 1 and the last day for the trial of Jan. 30, 2022.
Richter informed Schenk he expects him to be present for a hearing on Nov. 12 to enter a change of plea if a deal is reached; if not, the court will set trial dates.
Peter A. Charlton and Molly A. Saranpaa
Peter A. Charlton and Molly A. Saranpaa face charges for an alleged illegal grow operation and were back in court to learn if their case would be dismissed. Their attorney, Needham, had previously submitted several motions that challenged the legality of the search warrant and handling of the investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Richter ruled that the investigation and search warrants were warranted after an investigation by a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who himself at one point smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the home. However, Richter ruled that searching the couple’s vehicles should not have been part of the warrant.
They also entered a waiver of speedy trial with the last day allowable for the trial of Mar. 31, 2022, and will be back in court on Oct. 29.
