SOUTH BEND — The packed docket last week made for an interesting Pacific County Superior Court session where one defendant was taken into custody, another’s bail reduction was denied, a case involving a man facing child pornography continues to drag on, and the defiance by one man had the judge fuming.
Judge Don Richter was at the bench with his usual staff. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt were at the prosecution’s table while attorneys David Hatch and Jason Arcuri sat at the defense table.
Arcuri is the court’s newbie and is the son of well-known and regular defense attorney David Arcuri. He was hired to fill the vacant position after the sad loss of attorney Harold Karlsvik.
Kenneth E. Plummer
Kenneth E. Plummer was back in front of the court via Zoom from the jail for an arraignment hearing one week after his counsel, Hatch, was assigned to his case. He is facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is accused of hitting a man with a pistol and shooting at him.
Hatch was appointed after Plummer’s family failed to raise enough money to hire him private representation. Hatch entered pleas of not guilty on Plummer’s behalf and asked the court to consider his request for pretrial release.
Plummer’s bail was set at $150,000 during his preliminary appearance after his arrest on Sept. 5 and has remained at that sum through his previous court appearances. Hatch requested he be released on his own personal recognizance or have his bail reduced, citing his ties to the community and lack of recent criminal history, including the past 35 years.
Hatch also argued that his client could afford electronic home monitoring as an option for his pretrial release.
However, Munger disagreed with Hatch and noted Plummer had approximately 12 previous warrants, including 10 for failing to appear at court appearances. She also said that the “charges are exceptionally severe.”
Her counter to Hatch was requesting Plummer’s bail remain at $150,000, which Richter sided with due to the seriousness of the crime. Plummer will be back before the court on Oct. 8 for a pretrial, with his trial dates currently set for Nov. 16-17.
Daniel J. Schenk
Set over for multiple weeks now, Daniel J. Schenk was once again present via speakerphone on his attorney Eric Lanza’s Zoom feed for a pretrial hearing. Facing child pornography charges and staring at the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence, his regular attorney Shane O’Rourke has spent the majority of the year working to secure a plea agreement for his client.
The hearing didn’t get very far after Lanza introduced himself and noted that O’Rourke was still out of the office and would request the hearing be set over another week. However, the set-over would put the case within the court’s 14-day rule within the trial time frame.
The trial is currently set for Oct. 11-13.
The court has long held a rule that any plea agreement within the 14-day-rule results in a straight plea to avoid the need for a jury trial. Lanza requested that the rule be waived because “a resolution was near,” with both sides almost agreeing.
O’Rourke had mentioned in previous court appearances that Schenk had been completing stipulations for a plea agreement, including a psychosexual evaluation and polygraph.
Richter informed Lanza that he would “authorize it this one time.” He set a status and confirmation hearing for Sept. 30 to see whether the case had reached a resolution or would continue on to trial.
William G. Keith
The hearing opened with a confused Hatch, who was at first trying to figure out where his client William G. Keith was and then how he got out of the jail. Hatch was present in the courtroom while Keith showed up via audio on Zoom for a review hearing.
Keith had previously been ruled incompetent after the court ordered a 1077-evaluation. He was expected to enter into restoration services by the first two weeks of October, but his sudden bailout left the court uncertain about what to do.
Hatch went as far as to say, “it’s a very unusual situation,” because historically, inmates determined to be incompetent are held without bail so they can receive WSH services.
According to Munger and Hatch, in order for Keith to be taken to WSH, he would need to be incarcerated; otherwise, he would be unable to receive services. Richter questioned whether they could order an out-of-custody evaluation but was informed by Hatch the evaluation had already been done while Keith was jailed, and he was determined to be incompetent.
However, Keith took immediate issue with being called incompetent and spent several minutes arguing with Hatch and Richter. He alleged the evaluation was compromised, that he was not incompetent and mentioned he was seeking local behavioral health services to prove he was competent.
Keith went on to say he had secured a job and was seeking treatment options on his own.
Richter suggested the case be set over one week so that all involved parties could figure out what to do. Keith instead chose to say, “Well, that’s a f***ing problem.” Richter ordered the court administrator to mute Keith so he would stop talking.
Keith was able to add a few more outbursts after being unmuted, including a “the court keeps muting me!” The comment caused almost everyone in attendance in the courtroom to burst into laughter.
It’s unclear what the court, defense and prosecution will do. Keith has recently picked up a new charge in Thurston County for driving under the influence and was released from the Lewis County Jail on his own personal recognizance.
Cody A. Michelbrink
Facing a charge for first-degree assault after stabbing his father back in June, Cody A. Michelbrink was back in court for a pretrial hearing, but it took an immediate turn. He was present inside the courtroom along with Arcuri.
He has been free for the past two months and was being monitored by his father, who was ordered to make sure Michelbrink was taking his medications. The observation didn’t last long, and Michelbrink allegedly quit taking his medications and began having issues with his father again.
According to Munger, the day before his hearing, Michelbrink was involved in another incident with his father that involved him trying to jump on his father, throwing punches, and hitting a wall. The police report, including the probable cause affidavit, was sent to the prosecutor’s office for a charging decision.
She also expressed concerns that Michelbrink’s assaulting behavior could not be managed out-of-custody. Additionally, she noted that his new incident, along with moving to his brother’s home after the incident the day before, were clear violations of the court’s pretrial release conditions previously ordered.
His bail was requested to be set at $50,000. Arcuri briefly argued against his client’s incident the day before and only noted that he would likely have a more stable residency with his brother in Puyallup.
Munger added that this wasn’t the first time Michelbrink had shown the behavior since his initial arrest. Richter ordered the jail to take him into custody immediately, and he was moved to the back of the courtroom before being taken away in handcuffs.
His bail was set at $50,000. He is still awaiting a competency evaluation.
