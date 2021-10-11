SOUTH BEND — Most notable last week in Pacific County Superior Court was a case involving a man already facing charges that could earn him his third strike and a mandatory life sentence. The prosecution has hit him with additional charges, which themselves can also earn a third strike.
The short docket led to a brief 50-minute court session. Most of that time was spent setting pretrial and trial dates, future review hearings, or being set over for resolution.
As usual, Judge Don Richter presided over the docket with Court Administrator Emma Rose assisting. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Indigent defense attorneys David Hatch and Jason Arcuri stepped up for various clients.
Brook White
Less than a month after a $100,000 warrant was issued for Brook White’s arrest — which was subsequently quashed because she missed court due to a mix-up — she was back for a trial-setting hearing and was present in court alongside Arcuri.
Prior to her appearance, her previous attorney, the late Harold Karlsvik, reached a deal with the prosecution for White to enter into drug court and be credited with time served.
According to courtroom discussions, White was presented with a new deal for credit for time served with a stipulation that she testify against her co-defendant.
The duo was accused of beating and robbing a Raymond man. The majority of the allegations were lodged at her co-defendant.
Arcuri asked that the hearing be set over one week for a change of plea and sentencing on Oct. 22.
Donald B. Martin
Donald B. Martin was present via Zoom from the Pacific County Jail and is accused of beating and robbing a Raymond man back in June. He is facing a potential third strike under Washington state’s three-strikes law and is facing first-degree assault, theft and robbery charges.
If he gets a third strike, it means a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.
According to Hatch, he received information that Martin is also facing additional charges under a new case, which could also result in a third strike. Hatch entered pleas of not guilty to the new charges and the court set a trial-setting hearing for Oct. 29, when the judge is expected to set trial for January 2022.
Danny M. Turner
Facing a first-degree robbery charge for allegedly pushing a victim and stealing money, Danny M. Turner was present via Zoom from the jail for an arraignment and is represented by Hatch.
The hearing opened with Hatch informing the court he had not been provided information regarding the charges. Richter read the probable cause filing out loud.
Hatch entered a plea of not guilty and addressed the court about his client’s pretrial release conditions. He requested his client be released on his own personal recognizance because he had shown a good history of making court appearances and was a “good risk.”
However, Munger disagreed and cited the seriousness of the charge along with Turner’s history, which includes two active warrants — one out of the North District Court for littering and another out of Battle Ground for malicious mischief. She also stated the allegations include that he attempted to sell the victim fentanyl.
She requested his bail remain at $10,000, but Hatch noted that “$10,000 is like $1 million to someone like Mr. Turner.”
Upon questioning, it was learned that the warrant out of the North District Court had already been addressed while he was in custody. Richter, citing the warrant being addressed and Turner’s strong ties to the community, reduced his bail to $2,000.
Turner later bailed out and will be back in court for a pretrial on Oct. 29.
Thomas C. Skorna
Thomas C. Skorna was arrested back in May after a sting operation between the South Bend Police Department, Raymond Police Department and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office to catch a potential metal thief in South Bend. Skorna was found allegedly breaking into a building and had stolen items in his possession.
He was present inside the courtroom for a pretrial hearing alongside his private attorney, Gabe Gambee. Gambee informed the court that he was working with Faurholt on a potential mental health diversion and needed a couple of more weeks to get things in order.
According to Faurholt, there were additional documents he was requesting from Skorna, who is retired military. Skorna was asked to get medical documents from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to aid in Faurholt deciding whether to offer a diversion.
Skorna will be back in court Oct. 22 for a pretrial hearing.
William G. Keith
Another back and forth between the court, defense and prosecution unfolded this week since William G. Keith’s situation has put all parties in a bind. He was deemed incompetent by a Western State Hospital evaluator but slipped into the criminal-justice system after posting bail.
WSH found that Keith is not competent enough to assist or aid in his defense, or to understand the proceedings.
Hatch was ordered in the previous hearing to work with WSH to get Keith out-of-custody treatment. According to Hatch, that process is moving slowly. He informed the court that he was waiting for two callbacks from WSH workers.
He informed the court that Keith calls his office and court administrators every day, multiple times a day. Hatch also noted he wasn’t clear whether Keith was permitted to attend court via Zoom. Richter clarified he had not been given that option.
Keith was adamant in his previous hearing on Sept. 24 that he is not incompetent, and that it was a distraction that led to the WSH evaluator reaching the opposite conclusion.
Richter set a review hearing for Oct. 29 to determine where the situation with Keith remains.
Andrew J. Delgado
Juggled for a couple of weeks now, including being told to appear for a hearing but not being on the docket, Andrew J. Delgado’s juggling continues. He was present in court, but as his case was called, he was prematurely stated not to be present.
He walked to the defense table to take a seat but was informed that his case was being redirected to North District Court for a lesser charge. He appeared confused as to what was happening. Arcuri explained what it meant.
Before the hearing, he was facing charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree vehicle prowling, and third-degree theft. It’s unclear what lesser charges have been filed. His felony case was dismissed.
Tyson J. Layman
Tyson J. Layman was scheduled to enter a change of plea and be sentenced back on Aug. 27, but the deal was tossed out after it was realized that the agreement was supposed to involve the Department of Corrections supervision.
Instead, his case is continuing to trial on a charge of first-degree arson. He was present in the courtroom for a trial-confirmation hearing. Hatch informed the court that he had filed a list of witnesses and is ready to proceed to trial.
At the request of the defense and prosecution, a 3.5 hearing was set for Nov. 3 along with a jury confirmation hearing on Oct. 29. His trial is currently set for Nov. 16-17.
