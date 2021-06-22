SOUTH BEND — One of the most prominent cases of 2020 is hanging by a thin string, and the defense is already eyeing a possible motion for dismissal. Last week’s other major case in Pacific County Superior Court involved an Ocean Park man who has allegedly terrified his neighbors in recent weeks.
Judge Don Richter and his staff were present along with Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and defense attorneys David Hatch and David Arcuri. Prosecutor Ben Haslam and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt were absent.
Michael E. Nolan
He was present inside the courtroom alongside his attorney Clark E. Fricke for a pretrial hearing. He currently faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor during his work as a counselor at Naselle Youth Camp.
Fricke requested the case be set over three weeks because he has been having difficulty setting up witness interviews through the prosecutor’s office. He noted this wasn’t due to the prosecutor’s office itself, but the fact that two victims and witnesses are privately represented.
According to Fricke, the case is currently “treading water,” and if there isn’t a breakthrough with interviews being held, he might be filing a motion to dismiss the case. If a motion isn’t filed because the case begins moving along, there will likely be a motion to continue.
Nolan will be back before the court on July 9, and his trial is currently set for Sept. 20-22.
Duane M. Sullivan
During Duane M. Sullivan’s preliminary hearing on June 14, the court ordered a mental evaluation due to concerns about his competency. He was back before the court for a review hearing to see the status of the evaluation. He was present via Zoom from the jail, and Hatch was present in the courtroom on his behalf.
Hatch informed the court that neither he nor the prosecution had any word on his client’s evaluation and, in fact, weren’t even sure it had been scheduled. He noted that “competency is an issue,” and the case could not proceed until Sullivan is evaluated.
The case was set over for review in a couple of weeks to see whether the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services has complied with the evaluation order. If not, the court will issue sanctions against DSHS as it has previously done.
In previous weeks, Sullivan caused quite the stir in Ocean Park due to “crazy behavior” that resulted in numerous 911 calls. The behavior landed him in jail after he allegedly assaulted an employee at Okie’s that culminated in a search and arrest.
