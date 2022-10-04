SOUTH BEND — Last week the major case happened during the morning docket when convicted killer Jesse J. Bridges was handed a 254-month prison sentence — see related story. The afternoon docket was smooth sailing; multiple cases were settled, and Judge Donald J. Richter made an uncommon decision in a case involving a couple that allegedly stole a firearm.
Richter presided over the docket while the state was represented by Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of Jason Arcuri and David Hatch.
Donald L. Sparling
Donald L. Sparling pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 to possessing a stolen vehicle, and his sentencing was set over to the docket. He was handed a joint-recommendation sentence for a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, requiring him to serve 25 months in prison and an additional 25 months of community custody.
His attorney, Arcuri, noted that reaching the resolution was abnormal because his client could have taken a lighter, less stringent offer, but Sparling presented the idea of a prison-based DOSA in hopes he could address the underlying issue leading to his criminality.
Kenny E. Pennypacker
Kenny E. Pennypacker pleaded not guilty to violating a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault. His attorney, Hatch, also requested his client be released from jail so that he could continue working at a cranberry farm. Richter opted to lower his bail from $50,000 to $25,000 after Faurholt noted the man's court violation that resulted in the charges.
Joe M. Robbins
Joe M. Robbins was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for residential burglary and 12 months for possessing a stolen firearm during a burglary at a home in Oysterville on July 15. The sentences will run concurrently.
Arthur F. Fry
Arthur F. Fry opted to represent himself against two charges of second-degree assault after the court determined that his financials far exceeded him from qualifying for an indigent attorney. Richter gave him the option of hiring an attorney or representing himself. The man admitted the only law experience he had was in reference to a college degree, but he did not specify any further.
Kylie J. Towe and Jordan C. Stigall
Kylie J. Towe and Jordan C. Stigall were present for their arraignment hearings for the theft of a firearm. Towe plead not guilty to stealing the firearm and vehicle prowling and Stigall to complicity. Towe appeared first with her attorney, Hatch, who argued for the couple to be allowed to communicate and live together.
Hatch argued that the duo was "sort of" married, as they had undergone a wedding ceremony but were not officially married. Washington state allows spousal privilege for married couples, although Hatch admitted their relationship did not appear to rise to that status. However, he argued they had been together for a significant amount of time.
Richter ultimately ruled in the couple's favor but made it clear they were not to communicate about the case whatsoever, and if they did so, their bail would likely be revoked, and they could face additional penalties.
During Stigall's appearance, his father raised his hand and interrupted the court, prompting Richter to ask Arcuri and Faurholt to figure out the issue. Courtroom audio caught the discussion in which the man could be heard asking if charges were being brought against the case's victim.
Richter asked if anything needed to be brought to his attention, and Arcuri and Faurholt both stated, "no."
