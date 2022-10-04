SOUTH BEND — Last week the major case happened during the morning docket when convicted killer Jesse J. Bridges was handed a 254-month prison sentence — see related story. The afternoon docket was smooth sailing; multiple cases were settled, and Judge Donald J. Richter made an uncommon decision in a case involving a couple that allegedly stole a firearm.

Richter presided over the docket while the state was represented by Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of Jason Arcuri and David Hatch.

