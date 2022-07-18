SOUTH BEND — July 8’s top Pacific County Superior Court hearings involved two plea agreements that sent one man to prison for the next 5 years and gave another one bite at the apple of mercy.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the cases, and the state was represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt.
Matthew R. Blain
Three months after being arrested for allegedly harassing a former intimate partner and threatening to kill her, Matthew R. Blain reached an agreement with prosecutors. The agreement handed him a felony charge for domestic violence harassment and violating a no-contact order.
Even though an agreement was reached for the charges, defense attorney Jason Arcuri and Faurholt did not see eye to eye on the specifics. Arcuri called for his client to be given credit for time served, while Faurholt requested a First Time Offender Waiver instead, that would allow for more close monitoring in addition to credit for time served.
The standard range for the charges was 1-3 months in jail for felony harassment and 0-364 days in jail for the no-contact order violation.
Richter did neither, ordering Blain to be credited for the time he served between jail and electronic home monitoring, suspended the sentence for his second count, ordered a substance evaluation and treatment, mental health evaluation and treatment, domestic violence evaluation and treatment, and court-supervised probation.
Blain said the incident that resulted in his arrest wasn’t typical of him, and vowed to make significant changes. Arcuri noted that Blain was already active in mental health and substance-abuse treatments. Blain said that his progress “will speak louder than words.”
Richter made it clear he was going to hold him to that promise and ordered a review hearing for Sept. 2, when Blain has to submit proof of all three evaluations being completed and that he is actively engaging in any treatment recommendations.
The victims involved in the case were also in favor of the plea agreement and, according to Faurholt, were primarily concerned about Blain getting help. They also requested the sentence not involve no-contact orders.
Thomas J. Pickernell
Thomas J. Pickernell landed in jail after allegedly selling a drug task force informant a controlled substance on three separate occasions between January and April. He faced three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. Via a plea agreement, two of the charges were dismissed.
Facing upwards of 120 months in prison, his attorney David Hatch was able to work with Faurholt to an agreed prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative for 45 months in prison and 45 additional months of community custody supervision.
The agreement allowed for three separate avenues: 1. Richter could have sentenced Blain within the standard range of 60-120 months; a recommendation in between or a one-halfsentence for a DOSA.
Under the agreement, Hatch and Faurholt settled on the middle ground, and Richter agreed. The agreement also hands Pickernell a max offender score of 9, which would result in harsher sentences moving forward. If he violates the DOSA, he may have to serve a total of 90 months in prison.
