SOUTH BEND — Judge Don Richter had to step in for a hearing in the Grays Harbor Superior Court, therefore substitute Judge Katie Svoboda of Grays Harbor oversaw the Dec. 10 Pacific County Superior Court session via Zoom.
The docket was small with less than a dozen cases and didn’t even last half and hour.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt were at the prosecution’s table while defense attorneys David Hatch and Nathan Needham represented defendants.
Richard W. BrookingFacing a slew of charges resulting from alleged trespassing and thefts from Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park including while on release for previous charges, Richard W. Brooking appeared for a pretrial hearing and is represented by Hatch.
According to Hatch, with the appointment of a new prosecutor back in October the process and tables have changed and everyone is still learning. He also noted that he was aware of a new matter his client is facing: an additional charge from an incident at Okie’s.
Brooking was set to go to his first trial in just a couple of weeks, but Hatch requested the trial be delayed because of the new prosecutor and new system in the office. As a result, the trial was reset for Feb. 14-15, 2022.
He will be back in court on Dec. 17 for a status/review to see if a January trial is be on track or will also need to be rescheduled.
Donald B. MartinOnly a few weeks after he was expected to plead out to lesser charges for one of his cases, Donald B. Martin was back before the court after rejecting the agreement. He was present for the hearing from the jail and is represented by Hatch.
The prosecution had allegedly offered Martin a plea deal for misdemeanor charges in the North District Court, which would have offered him a chance to avoid a potential third strike, according to Hatch.
However, Hatch noted that his client had overall questions about the agreement and wasn’t ready to accept it, but that it was his understanding the offer is still available.
“You need to have a serious conversation with Mr. Hatch,” Svoboda said directly to Martin about the offer he was handed.
The hearing was set over a few weeks for Martin to speak with Hatch and ponder his options, considering he still faces another case with a third strike hanging over it.
Both cases involve assaults, including the beating of a Raymond man and an alleged assault of his former girlfriend/co-defendant.
Jamie A. HeslenJamie A. Heslen found herself in hot water after her case was called and the prosecution noted she was not present for the hearing. Needham stated that he believed her attendance was waived, but according to Svoboda it was not, and his client was required to be there.
Therefore, Faurholt requested a $50,000 warrant be issued for her arrest after citing “an extensive criminal history” with a prison incarceration earlier this year.
Svoboda gave Needham until the end of the docket, approximately 20 minutes, to find Heslen or explain where she was.
Just before 3 p.m., Svoboda recalled the case and Needham notified her that Heslen had just arrived and was on her way to the courtroom; she arrived moments later.
According to Needham, his client has a waiver of speedy trial through June 30, 2022, and instead of setting a trial, he wanted more time to work on a resolution with the prosecution.
Faurholt had no object and Svoboda reset the pretrial hearing for Jan. 7, 2022, for them to work out a resolution or enter trial dates.
At Faurholt’s request, Svoboda ordered Heslen to be present inside the courtroom for the next hearing.
Tyson F. Jones
Just over one month since Tyson F. Jones called into the court via Zoom and reported he hadn’t completed his 10-day jail sentence and also informed the court he was in California, he was present without an attorney.
During a hearing on Nov. 5, it was found that Jones had not yet served a 10-day sentence that was handed down over a year prior on Oct. 9, 2020. Substitute Judge Douglas Goelz declined a request from the prosecution for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Instead, he was given until Dec. 10 to appear in person.
Jones showed up and informed Svoboda that he had tried at least twice over the past year to fulfill his sentence but was rejected by the jail. He alleged that both attempts resulted in him using up all his vacation time for the year.
After providing several excuses for not completing the sentence, Jones offered to pay a fine instead of having to serve the sentence or be allowed to complete it with electronic home monitoring.
However, Svoboda stated she was not going to step on another judge’s sentence without good reason and that he had “been given a significant break” with his sentence already.
Faurholt proposed giving Jones until Jan. 31, 2022, to complete the sentence, but Jones appealed to Svoboda, stating he needed more time to take out his vacation and that Faurholt’s timeline would be too soon.
Svoboda gave him until March 31, 2022, to complete the sentence; otherwise he will likely face further legal issues.
“No judge will give you more time,” Svoboda said. “You have plenty of time to [make] arrangements with the jail.”
Faurholt also noted that he was in contact with the jail and they were going to accept Jones to serve his sentence. Following more excuses from Jones, Svoboda and Faurholt both stated that he had the option to serve his time in another county’s jail, however, he would have to pay for it himself.
Jones has served three days and currently has seven days remaining on his sentence. Courts have been known to allow defendants to serve their sentences on weekends or days off when smaller sentences are imposed.
Elijah G. OchoaFacing a charge for taking a motor vehicle without permission, Elijah G. Ochoa was present inside the courtroom alongside his attorney Hatch and entered a change of plea and was sentenced.
According to Hatch, an agreement had been reached recommending his client be sentenced to two months in custody without community custody following after his additional charge for possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
The standard range for his charge with an offender score of one is for two to five months in jail.
After hearing from both Hatch and the prosecution, Svoboda accepted the agreement as written. She also noted that without community custody there was “no practical way to” track his substance-abuse treatment, but asked that he complete it and remain sober.
Ochoa responded, “Thank you, your honor.”
