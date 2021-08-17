SOUTH BEND — Three and out of luck is likely the scenario Pacific County Superior Court defendant Shaun A. Schlenker has found himself in after his attorney, David Hatch, withdrew from representing him during a special set hearing on Aug. 13.
Schlenker has had a troubled past with his legal counsel that has included attorneys Harold Karlsvik, David Arcuri, and now Hatch. Arcuri was removed as his counsel during a hearing on June 18, where he informed the court the defendant “attempted to fire me.”
Arcuri explained the failed termination and provided the court with a hefty explanation of issues with Schlenker, including problems with Schlenker grasping basic legal definitions.
“We’ve had a tough time with him trying to comprehend what I thought was a pretty basic concept of what the law calls ‘malicious,’” Arcuri stated during the hearing on June 18. “Then we had some discussions/arguments — about who would file what documents and what value his filing would be, and he didn’t care for that, and during that conversation, he told me I was fired.”
After hearing the plethora of details from both Arcuri and Schlenker, Judge Don Richter stated he got the point and that a clear breakdown between the two had occurred. As a result, Richter told Schlenker that he might be representing himself moving forward before issuing him one last attorney, Hatch, on June 25.
Up until court on Aug. 13, both Hatch and Schlenker appeared to have a stable relationship, including a hearing the week prior on Aug. 6 where Hatch addressed the court regarding numerous motions Schlenker had made. At the hearing, he requested a special set hearing for Aug. 13 to address them all to prepare for trial.
Another breakdown occurred in less than a week, and Hatch withdrew from representing Schlenker. Details of his withdrawal were not immediately known.
Prosecutor Ben Haslam declined to comment directly on the recent situation involving Schlenker, but did note he may end up having to represent himself moving forward and that “the trial may be a bit interesting.”
A review hearing will be held this Friday during the 1:30 p.m. Superior Court docket. Richter is expected to decide during the hearing whether Schlenker will be given another attorney.
Schlenker’s trial is currently set to begin on Sept. 20.
