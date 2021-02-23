SOUTH BEND — Technical difficulties led to a longer than normal Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 19, including a delayed start and a roughly 15-minute recess after only a few cases were heard. The first issue involved choppy audio for the hearings being streamed live on YouTube and Zoom, and then the internet at the jail also went out around the same time. During the recess, inmates were brought to the courthouse to appear in the courtroom, and the audio for Youtube and Zoom was fixed.
Judge Don Richter was absent for the second week in a row, so Commissioner (and retired judge) Douglas Goelz was brought in to be the presiding judge for the day’s hearings. Prosecutor Ben Haslam and Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt were present in the courtroom along with several defense attorneys. Usual defense attorneys David Arcuri, David Hatch, and Harold Karlsvik were also present inside the courtroom.
The docket, while rather long, went reasonably smooth after the technical difficulties were dealt with, including a few cases that were settled.
Jake L. Wilson
Back in Sept. 2020, Jake Wilson was involved in an incident where he threatened Pacific County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Randy Wiegardt with a knife. He was present inside the courtroom for a change of plea and is represented by Arcuri.
The defense and prosecution were able to work out an agreement that involved Wilson pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a proposed sentence of 40 months in prison followed by 18 months of community custody. The standard range for the charge is between 33-43 months in prison.
“This was an episode that was extremely difficult for our officer who was involved and something we took extremely seriously [in] the threat to our officers’ safety,” Haslam said. “It was important that Mr. Wilson receive a significant prison sentence, which he did.”
Both the prosecution and defense agreed the plea agreement was appropriate and requested Goelz accept it. Arcuri also noted that he traditionally has written out the statement of guilt for his clients, but Wilson dictated a portion of it to him. After hearing the comments, Goelz accepted the plea agreement.
“I would say [Wiegardt] showed tremendous restraint in the scene,” Haslam said. “That was a situation where someone easily could have ended up dead, and Wiegardt showed tremendous restraint in how he dealt with that situation and how he deescalated it. So I really applaud him for that.”
Tina M. Campbell
Tina M. Campbell was given a chance to keep her job and still fulfill her sentence. She was present in the courtroom out-of-custody for a change of plea hearing and is represented by Arcuri. She is facing a charge for the possession of methamphetamine.
The hearing began with Arcuri informing the court of an agreement both sides reached that would involve his client serving 30 days in jail for the charge. However, the kicker was she would be able to fulfill the sentence in 3-day increments so that she could retain her current employment. The jail time would be followed by 12 months of community custody.
“It’s difficult right now because of covid for our jail to accommodate that, so that’s kind of why we are putting that on hold,” Haslam said. “That’s a resolution for that type of crime that’s frequently done or has been in the past.”
Arcuri, Faurholt, and Goelz were then involved in a brief back and forth about the timeframe for Campbell to complete her time and hearings to keep track of her progress. They settled on giving her until July 31 to submit proof of her sentence completion. At Arcuri’s request, she will appear before the court every two months to track her progress.
Arcuri’s main concern is that the jail is not currently taking increment sentences, and by having frequent hearings, they can make sure she’s attempting to serve her time and whether or not the jail is able to allow her to do so. Goelz accepted the plea agreement, and Campbell will next appear in April for her first review hearing.
“Somebody in this type of situation, we want people to be productive members of society,” Haslam said. “She has a job, and it’s important that she is held accountable for her crime, but we are talking about a simple possession, and ultimately her keeping her job is better for the community than us having a straight jail time sentence.”
Erick L. Garret
A decision to furlough an inmate 29 years ago has haunted Goelz, and a request by Erick L. Garret and his attorney Karlsvik was met with instant opposition. He was present inside the courtroom for a pretrial hearing and is facing a domestic violence second-degree assault charge.
The hearing began with Karlsvik requesting the case be moved out one week before he addressed a request for Garret to be furloughed from the jail for no more than 72 hours. His mother is currently in grave condition in hospice care, and Garret wanted a chance to say goodbye to her.
Goelz immediately responded to the request “let me tell you about furloughs” and explained to the court that early during his tenure as a judge, he would often grant the requests, but in 1992 he furloughed an inmate who subsequently drove intoxicated and killed someone. The decision and incident have haunted him ever since. However, he stated he would only agree to the request if the prosecution had no issue with it.
Haslam informed the court that before he could agree to the request, he would first need to notify the victim and get her consent, which he had tried to do earlier in the day. She reportedly is in hiding out of fear of Garret. He agreed that if she were to be OK with it, then he would give his consent. Goelz decided that if the prosecution ended up signing off on the request, he would grant the furlough request and authorized the court administrator to sign for him in his absence.
Amalia L.Copp
Amalia L.Copp is facing a second-degree arson charge, but the incident details would leave most scratching their head. She was present inside the courtroom for a pretrial hearing and is represented by Hatch.
Hatch explained to the court that the case was definitely going to trial and addressed the likelihood the trial would need to be more than one day long. Goelz noted that in his experience handling arson trials, they would be several days long due to the need to call experts for the case. However, Hatch explained that wasn’t going to be the case because the fire “was a pile of clothes on fire outside a trailer.”
At Hatch’s request, another hearing was scheduled for March 5, so he could have time to figure out if an additional day would be necessary or not. His concerns arose because there are approximately 7-8 witnesses that would likely be called to testify. The person who set the fire is also currently incarcerated. Copp’s trial is currently scheduled for March 25
Stephanie S. Griffith
Stephanie S. Griffith was arrested two weeks prior on Feb. 5, after the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies raided two homes in Chinook earlier in the morning. She is facing several charges, including possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm. She was present in custody inside the courtroom for a pretrial hearing and is represented by Hatch.
The hearing was actually for another charge Griffith is facing and arraignment for the new charges. Hatch informed the court that he had received an offer from the prosecution to resolve the first case and requested the hearing be set over one week for a possible change of plea and sentencing.
He then addressed the new charges and noted that during the Feb. 5 hearing, Richter first determined there wasn’t probable cause to hold her, but new information before the docket ended was provided and probable cause was found, and bail was set at $100,000 after he had already left the courthouse believing his cases for the day were over.
Hatch and Goelz were involved in a brief back and forth about the details of the new charges, and it was noted several times the new charges happened while she was out on bail for the previous case. The prosecution jumped into the debate, which involved a brief argument between Hatch and Haslam, causing Goelz to tell everyone to stop.
Goelz again reiterated the charges, noting he was trying to understand the case. After the timeline was cleared up, he realized the charges and raid came while she was on release; he denied the defense request and stated the $100,000 bail was appropriate.
Mary R. Stephans
As Arcuri was departing the courtroom after his final hearing for the docket, he spotted defendant Mary R. Stephans and stepped into her case. She was present out-of-custody for an arraignment hearing. An attorney did not represent her at the beginning of her hearing.
After the prosecution read the case and Stephans was introduced, Arcuri interrupted the hearing and noted that he knew her and that they had a personal relationship. Unless he was deemed disqualified, he wished to represent her. He then walked back behind the defense table to represent his new client.
The prosecution had no objection, and Goelz thanked Arcuri for volunteering to represent her. She will next appear for an arraignment on Mar. 19 after Arcuri has a chance to familiarize himself with the case.
Before the case ended, Stephans informed Arcuri that she was scheduled to attend a 30-day treatment program beginning on March 1. Arcuri told her that she would not see a warrant if she went to treatment, but he would need to submit proof of her admission. Goelz backed up Arcuri’s comment stating the court would not keep her from treatment, but she would need to submit proof.
Eugene B. Kornoely
On Feb. 8, Eugene B. Kornoely was issued a summons to appear before the court for a Drug Offender Sentence Alternative (DOSA) revocation but failed to appear. The prosecution requested that a $15,000 warrant be issued for his arrest, but Goelz was unclear if he had the authority to do so due to an order by the Washington Supreme Court. The order requires that to issue an arrest warrant, the defendant must pose a public safety risk such as a history of violent crimes.
The prosecution noted that Kornoely had 14 prior warrants and multiple priors, including eluding a police vehicle. Goelz and the prosecution went back and forth for several minutes. Goelz did comment that if anyone deserves a warrant, it was the defendant, but he wanted to look at the specifics of the WSC order before he issues a warrant if he chooses to do so.
During the hearing, Acuri slammed down a pen on the defense table, and it was unclear why, as he was not representing the absent Kornoely. However, he had been asked during court by Goelz to clarify the WSC order parameters because he was the most familiar with it.
Benjamin K. Florek
Benjamin K. Florek appeared for a trial confirmation hearing via Zoom along with his attorney Sean Taschner, who informed the court that he was working on a resolution with the prosecution, but victims have to be consulted about the resolution parameters. He further requested the trial be continued, and the new trial dates were scheduled for June 8-9 with a pretrial hearing on March 26.
Late last fall, he was involved in an incident where his wife feared for her safety and called 911. Officers responded to Florek’s home and were allegedly assaulted by an intoxicated Florek, and the incident continued at the jail, where jail staff were also reportedly assaulted. Deputies even requested for an aid unit to respond to the jail.
He was subsequently released after the incident but was barred from having contact with his wife or family due to a no-contact order issued over the incident. Taschner requested the order be dropped as his client wasn’t accused of any crimes against his family. Florek’s wife also attended the hearing via Zoom and tearfully pleaded with the court to allow her husband to come home.
