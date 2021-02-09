SOUTH BEND — For the first time since late last fall, on Feb. 5 Pacific County Superior Court was near back to normal, with most cases taking place inside the courtroom. Judge Don Richter and his staff, along with defense attorneys David Arcuri, David Hatch and Harold Karlsvik, were all present inside the courtroom.
The more interesting case on the docket involved a drug raid earlier in the day that had a case recalled throughout the entire docket as officers worked to provide additional details. The majority of the remaining cases involved setting trial dates and a few cases were downgraded and moved to the district court.
Stephanie S. Griffith
Stephanie S. Griffith was arrested during a drug raid earlier in the day and appeared for a probable cause hearing on new charges resulting from the incident and a trial confirmation hearing for a separate matter. She was present via Zoom from the jail and was represented by Hatch.
The hearing began with Richter looking over the probable cause information for her new charges. They were incomplete and only stated that officers linked her to a drug supplier by observing her vehicle at a suspected drug house and her interacting with a “middle man.” Richter didn’t feel the information was conclusive enough, so he ordered her release, provided she wasn’t going to be held regarding her other pending matter.
However, at the end of the docket, additional information for the probable cause was supplied to the court, because officers were processing the scene for most of the day. They were able to locate a firearm, drugs and paraphernalia in a bedroom Griffith occupied. Richter determined she was a safety risk to the public due to the new information and set her bail at $100,000.
She is currently facing one count of possession with intent to manufacture, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and the unlawful possession of a firearm. She is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Kyler J. Pratt
Kyler J. Pratt appeared before the court for one count of methamphetamine or heroin possession and was making his preliminary hearing. He was present via Zoom and did not yet have an attorney. Richter opened the hearing by informing Pratt of his rights before appointing him Karlsvik as his attorney for the matter.
The prosecution requested that his bail be set at $5,000 but could not provide Richter with enough criminal history to warrant him being deemed a public safety risk. Pratt does, however, have three active warrants between the Aberdeen Police Department and Olympia Police Department.
Due to his lack of violent criminal history, Richter denied the prosecution’s bail request and released Pratt on his own personal recognizance. He will next appear for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 12, where he will enter his plea, and his pretrial and trial dates will be scheduled.
Judith A. Ayre
One month ago, Judith A. Ayre had a $10,000 bench warrant hanging over her head before word got out, and she appeared to have it quashed. Luck was on her side, and the felony charge she was facing for unlawful possession of a firearm is being downgraded to a misdemeanor charge.
She was present inside the courtroom for an attorney-review hearing, which resulted in Arcuri being completely dumbfounded. He mentioned that this type of hearing was typical when he and a client have issues getting along, but he had no recollection of a problem between him and Ayre.
After making his point known, he informed the court that both sides had agreed to a lesser misdemeanor charge of unsafe storage of a firearm and that she would be pleading guilty to the charge as part of an agreement. The agreement will credit her for the time served. The charge will be moved down to the district court, where the agreement’s fate will be decided on Mar. 5.
Laurie C. Romey
Laurie C. Romey last appeared on Jan. 22 for a preliminary hearing and is charged with her fifth DUI. During the hearing, her bail was set at $5,000 even after she requested it to be reduced. Richter determined that due to her previous DUI history, she was a public safety risk and, at the prosecution’s request, issued additional stipulations should she be bailed out to include a SCRAM device and ignition interlock device.
Surprisingly she was able to post bail before the present hearing and was present inside the courtroom, and was represented by Arcuri. She entered a plea of not guilty for the charge and, at the request of Richter, verified that she had gotten both the SCRAM device and ignition interlock device. Arcuri also informed the court that proof of the devices had been filed with the court.
Romey will next appear for a pretrial hearing on Mar. 5
Colton R. Russum-Martin
Colton R. Russum-Martin was arrested in mid-October last year on a charge of second-degree rape of a child. During his previous court appearances, he’d shown difficulty withholding his comments, which nearly made his situation worse when he stated the victim “lied about her age, and that’s why he was in jail.”
During another appearance on Dec. 8, 2020, as the hearing ended, Richter thanked him for appearing, to which Russum-Martin responded “for what” before Richter requested him to be disconnected from Zoom before they had an incident to deal with.
During this go-around, he was present inside the courtroom, and Arcuri kept a tight leash on his client’s comments. Arcuri informed the court that the defense and prosecution had agreed to amend the charge to a lesser offense, and once he pleads to the misdemeanor charge, the felony count he was facing would be dismissed.
Marco R. Medina
Not surprisingly, Marco R. Medina failed to appear for the hearing after being cut loose from jail after his arraignment hearing on Dec. 4, where Richter released him on his own personal recognizance. Medina has had a long history of not appearing for court appearances and usually has at least one active warrant issued for his arrest.
Arcuri, who said during the Dec. 4 hearing that he had met with his client, informed the court that he had no contact information for Medina and requested instead of a warrant being issued that he be given a couple of weeks to get into contact with his client. Richter agreed and gave Arcuri until the next hearing on Feb. 19 to do so.
Dylan P. Hill
After nearly a year of facing charges for second-degree rape and second-degree assault, Dylan P. Hill was again present for court via Zoom from the jail. The hearing was over within minutes after the prosecution suddenly dismissed the charges without prejudice — meaning they could be brought again. He was released from jail later in the afternoon and is now a free man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.