SOUTH BEND — The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) was levied an unprecedented fine in Pacific County Superior Court last week due to lackluster performance coming from the Western State Hospital in Lakewood.
The other significant development last week was an update on the Shotwell murder trial and a potential court date sometime late next year. Shotwell’s case has been slow moving with a long wait for an expert report.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Indigent defense counsel consisted of David Hatch, David Arcuri and Justin Kover.
Derrick W. Weida
Derrick W. Weida faces first-degree malicious mischief, narcotic possession, reckless endangerment, obstruction, resisting arrest, and second-degree criminal trespassing. He has been in jail since his arrest on Mar. 31.
Weida was found not to be competent enough to stand trial and was ordered into restoration services at WSH on May 13. He has since remained in jail without being transported, in what is being called an “unacceptable” delay.
Conflict Judge David L. Mistachkin of Grays Harbor County presided over the case and noted that in his Grays Harbor cases, he was issuing $500 sanctions against WSH, $250 of which goes to the jail and $250 to the defendant because WSH is supposed to have just 14 days to enter a defendant into restoration services.
However, in an unprecedented move, Mistachkin ordered WSH to pay $1,000 per day that Weida remains in the Pacific County Jail until he is transported for restoration services — $500 will go to the jail, and $500 will go to Weida. Mistachkin called the seven months Weida has waited to be transported an “unacceptable” violation of Weida’s due process rights under the law.
“It’s unheard of,” Mistachkin said about how long Weida has waited.
Mistachkin set a contempt hearing for Dec. 30 to see the status of Weida’s situation and review the hearing for Jan. 20.
Tara R. Joyce
Tara R. Joyce faces second-degree assault and third-degree assault for an attack on her mother. She is also accused of assaulting a police officer. She has remained in jail since her arrest on Aug. 22.
Joyce has been one of the many defendants awaiting transport to WSH for services. Hatch informed the court that he was planning to start the process of having her reevaluated.
Richter ordered DSHS to continue paying $300 a day until Joyce is transported for restoration services, but set a hearing for Dec. 30 to hear Hatch’s motion. Joyce’s mother petitioned the court to have a no-contact order removed, but Richter denied the request.
Anthony R. Bong
Anthony R. Bong faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault for attacks back on June 21 in Ocean Park.
The court learned that Bong remains in jail and has not been transported to WSH for an initial evaluation. The evaluation has to occur at the facility because of the seriousness of his charges.
Arcuri noted that he had heard Bong may be transported at the end of December but wasn’t sure if it would happen. Richter ordered DSHS to continue paying $300 a day until Bong is transported. A review hearing was also set for Jan. 6.
Kylie J. M. Towe
Kylie J. M. Towe faces theft of a firearm and second-degree vehicle prowling and is out on bond. Hatch noted she had been accepted into the drug court program, and he was working on completing all the paperwork. She will appear on Dec. 30 and is expected to enter her final paperwork.
Richter noted that the drug court panel had voted to accept her into the program and advised her she had to be at the drug court hearings weekly every Thursday. Towe’s sister, the victim of the crime, wrote a lengthy letter to the court asking for leniency for Towe and saying that she deserved a second chance.
Thomas A. Shotwell
Thomas A. Shotwell faces a a charge of first-degree murder for the killing of his twin brother in Nemah in 2021. The case has been slow-moving, and he is represented by local attorney Nathan Needham and high-profile attorney John Henry Browne.
The court expected a report from a defense expert to be ready, but Browne noted the high-profile psychologist Dr. Richard Adler, who is completing a report on Shotwell in regards to diminished capacity, was taking a bit longer than expected.
Browne informed the court that he expected the report to be ready by the end of January 2023. Richter appeared unappeased by the news and noted that he made it clear that the present hearing was when the report was supposed to be in hand.
According to Browne, the situation was difficult because the court basically had two options — order the defense to get another expert, or wait for the report to be completed. He said the latter was the best solution because a new expert could restart the process.
Richter made it abundantly clear that the report was to be in hand on or before Jan. 30, 2023, and set a review hearing for the date. The state cannot move forward or argue against a diminished capacity defense until the defense’s evaluation is complete and an official report is ready.
Shotwell also entered another waiver of speedy trial effective from Oct. 2, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023. Needham and Browne are eyeing trial dates for September or October 2023, and the trial is expected to last several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.