SOUTH BEND — The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) was levied an unprecedented fine in Pacific County Superior Court last week due to lackluster performance coming from the Western State Hospital in Lakewood.

The other significant development last week was an update on the Shotwell murder trial and a potential court date sometime late next year. Shotwell’s case has been slow moving with a long wait for an expert report.

