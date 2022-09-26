SOUTH BEND — The big case during last week's Pacific County Superior Court session was Tysen A. Muessig withdrawing from a plea agreement, sending his case to trial. See related story.
Other cases involved an attorney withdrawing from a murder case, a sentencing alternative being revoked, and a man taking a plea deal to settle a harassment and malicious mischief charge.
Judge ProTem Elizabeth Penoyar presided over the cases for an absent Judge Donald J. Richter. The state was represented by Pacific County Prosecutor's Office Chief Criminal Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of Jason Arcuri and David Hatch.
Gabriel A. Delgado
Gabriel A. Delgado picked up a new attorney after Shane O'Rourke withdrew from the case. However, his new attorney did enter pleas of not guilty on his behalf for the charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. His pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7, and his trial dates are expected to be set during that hearing.
Arthur F. Frye
Arthur F. Frye's case took an odd turn after he initially said he would hire his own attorney and could post his $50,000 bail. Instead, Arcuri appeared on his behalf and entered pleas of not guilty. However, Crawford pointed out that Fry commented about a private attorney and bail during a previous hearing and was concerned he did not qualify for a court-appointed attorney.
Arcuri requested that the pleas of not guilty be accepted, which Penoyar did, and his case was set over one week for attorney review. Fry was asked to fill out an indigent attorney screening application.
Jason G. Pearson
Jason G. Pearson settled outstanding cases involving a 2017 Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) revocation and an escape from community custody violation. Since his DOSA was entered, the State v. Blake decision has resulted in several offenders having offender point reductions, and Pearson qualified.
The agreement to resolve the DOSA that was presented and accepted by Penoyar handed Pearson a 16-month sentence for bail jumping and eight months for attempting to elude officers. The sentences were to run concurrently. His other case for the community custody violation was also accepted by Penoyar for a 30-day sentence.
Pearson has already served his sentences with credit for time served and served over triple his last sentence. He was subsequently released.
Ben H. Pickering
Facing one count of felony harassment and one count of third-degree malicious mischief, Ben H. Pickering pleaded out to an amended charge of second-degree malicious mischief. The agreement, which was presented and accepted by Penoyar, handed him a 60-day sentence.
Ivy C. Mulligan
Ivy C. Mulligan did not attend her court appearance, in which she faces six counts of third-degree assault for assaulting officers and one count of felony harassment. Arcuri filled in for his father, attorney David Arcuri, and informed the court that Mulligan was being involuntarily held at an Olympia area hospital. Her husband was present and told the court that Mulligan has multiple mental health issues.
Tegan A. Tipler
Tegan A. Tipler was present to face the allegation of a DOSA revocation, which Faurholt dispensed with. Faurholt told the court that the charge was all a misunderstanding and that a scheduling mix-up with Tipler's probation officer was the issue. The worker apparently went on vacation, and a scheduling issue arose. The worker contacted Faurholt and recommended the revocation be tossed.
Tara R. Joyce
The state requested a mental health evaluation for Tara R. Joyce, who is accused of assaulting her mother in Naselle. The motion was accepted by Penoyar, and Joyce will need to undergo a competency evaluation by Western State Hospital, which will either deem her competent enough to stand trial, recommend restoration, or deem her criminally insane.
