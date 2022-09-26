SOUTH BEND — The big case during last week's Pacific County Superior Court session was Tysen A. Muessig withdrawing from a plea agreement, sending his case to trial. See related story.

Other cases involved an attorney withdrawing from a murder case, a sentencing alternative being revoked, and a man taking a plea deal to settle a harassment and malicious mischief charge.

