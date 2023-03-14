SOUTH BEND — The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services continues to find itself in hot water with contempt charges, including a recent payment of $4,500 for just one case. The Washington State Attorney General’s Office represented the agency, arguing delays in competency and restoration services are not “willful.”

Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter wasn’t convinced during a recent court session. He noted competency and restoration service downfalls have been “systematic” issues for at least the past decade. He saud the state and DSHS have had sufficient time to correct the issues.

