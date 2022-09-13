SOUTH BEND — If last week’s Superior Court docket can be summed up in one word, it’s “resolutions.” A handful of cases reached plea agreements. In one of the resolutions, one of the county’s five recent homicides will end in a second-degree murder conviction.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of David Hatch, Jason Arcuri, and a few special contracted attorneys.
Jesse J. Bridges
A month and a half after killing his friend, Spencer Cheney, with a shotgun, Jesse J. Bridges accepted a plea agreement reached between his attorney Jacob R. Clark and Crawford. His charges were amended from first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with a witness to one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with a witness.
Richter accepted the plea agreement, and his formal sentencing will be held on Sept. 30. The plea agreement recommendation suggests he face 254 months in prison and 36 months of community custody following his release. He will have to serve a mandatory term before being eligible for parole.
Richter will have the final decision and will be able to sentence Bridges anywhere within the standard range for 154-254 months to life for count one and 4-12 months for count two.
Jabboa C. Tegerstrand
The court was finally able to take up Jabboa C. Tegerstrand’s plea agreement that was reached by her attorney, J. Arcuri, and Crawford. Her charges were amended to residential burglary and third-degree assault. The agreement recommended she be sentenced to a First Time Offender Waiver that includes 90 days in jail and 12 months of community custody following her release.
Richter accepted the agreement, which involved credit for time served, and she was released from jail later in the afternoon.
Max W. Huddleston
Max W. Huddleston pleaded guilty to one count of residential burglary and domestic violence, and his second count was dismissed via the agreement. He was accused of violating a no-contact order and entering his mother’s home and breaking pictures, and carving the wall. The agreement and its recommendation were accepted by Richter, which included a First Time Offender Waiver for 45 days in jail and 12 months of community custody following his release.
Huddleston’s mother attended the hearing via Zoom but chose not to talk. Hatch spoke about the man’s battles with addiction. He noted that when he first met Huddleston, he expected to file a competency evaluation, but the further the man got away from his drug use, the more rational he became.
“He’s a good guy,” Hatch said as he spoke of the man’s significant change in demeanor.
Huddleston was released later in the afternoon, and his mom requested that the Court not issue a domestic violence protection order.
Donald L. Sparling
Donald L. Sparling pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen vehicle to close out three separate cases. The resolution was accepted by Richter, which recommends Sparling be sentenced to a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative with 25 months in prison and 25 months of community custody.
Sparling’s formal sentencing was set out for Sept. 30, where Richter will decide on his sentence and whether or not to sentence the man to the standard range instead, which is 43-57 months in prison.
If Richter follows the recommendation, and Sparling does not complete the prison DOSA and cooperate with the community custody, he will have to spend the entire 25 months of community custody in prison.
Erick L. Garret
Erick L. Garret has been in jail since being picked up on a warrant for violating the conditions of his mental health diversion from a 2020 case. Faurholt alleges the man provided a dirty urine sample, failed to make a mental health appointment, and intimated the mental health workers with threats.
The case, which was refiled under original charges and not the amended charges of the mental health diversion, was a point of contention between Hatch and Faurholt, who had a verbal scuffle during the hearing. Faurholt attempted to amend the charges of the new case to the amended charges used in the diversion instead of just refiling the original case.
Richter appeared to side with Hatch’s displeasure, and all parties agreed to a special hearing to determine the legitimacy of any alleged diversion violation, of which Faurholt did not have documented proof at the hearing.
Due to the issues and charges being lowered significantly from second-degree assault to third-degree assault, Richter decided to release Garret on his own personal recognizance pending the special hearing on Sept. 23.
Faurholt challenged the decision, which Hatch argued was logical since his client was only looking at between 3-12 months, and Faurholt calculated it at 9-12 months. Garret himself stated, “I’ve already been in here three months; I’m not worried about doing three more.”
Garret G. Cranston
Garret G. Cranston pleaded guilty to one count of attempted delivery of heroin and was sentenced to 20 days with credit for time served and 12 months of community custody. Hatch stated he was “pulling for him.” Cranston also told the Court he was sorry for his actions and vowed he would never end up in a courtroom again.
Case from Sept. 2:
Joel D. A. Anderson
Joel D. A. Anderson was sentenced to 38 months for one count of second-degree burglary and 18 months for one count of second-degree theft resulting from a conviction on Aug. 17 for an incident on Dec. 1, 2019, in which he took collectible cars from a man at Kenanna RV Park.
Anderson showed a brief moment of remorse when he chose to apologize to the man’s wife, who spoke on behalf of her late husband. Anderson admitted to taking the collectibles and stated his regret. However, at the end of the hearing, Anderson and his attorney, Jonathan Quittner, noted their intention to appeal the verdict and sentence.
