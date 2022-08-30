SOUTH BEND — Last week's docket was consumed by the Lisa G. Milam, and Jesse J. Bridges murder cases. (See separate stories.) Other cases involved a woman reaching a plea deal on second-degree assault and burglary charges, a drug task force case, and several expected resolutions.

Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the docket, and the state was represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Indigent defense consisted of Jason Arcuri and two other appointed attorneys.

