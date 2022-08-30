SOUTH BEND — Last week's docket was consumed by the Lisa G. Milam, and Jesse J. Bridges murder cases. (See separate stories.) Other cases involved a woman reaching a plea deal on second-degree assault and burglary charges, a drug task force case, and several expected resolutions.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the docket, and the state was represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Indigent defense consisted of Jason Arcuri and two other appointed attorneys.
Jabboa C. Tegerstrand
Jabboa C. Tegerstrand's case has reached a tentative resolution and Arcuri requested it be rolled to Sept. 2 for a change of plea and sentence. Her trial date of Sept. 13 was stricken, and the 14-day rule was waived. She faces first-degree burglary and second-degree assault charges, and additional misdemeanor charges in other courts.
Jamie A. Helsen
Jamie A. Helsen's case is continuing on to trial after the state revoked a plea offer on Aug. 24, according to her attorney, Nate Needham. He requested an additional trial readiness hearing from Sept. 9 before her trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26-29. An evidence suppression hearing is also scheduled for Sept. 9.
Donald L. Sparling
At the request of his attorney, Donald L. Sparling's three cases were rolled to Sept. 2 for a change of plea and sentencing. He faces possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to appear, and a fugitive from justice complaint.
Jim L. Rice
Jim L. Rice's case was rolled to Sept. 9 to allow time for an evaluation to be completed. Needham expects to know more of where the case stands around that time.
Pavy M. Phommachanh
After failing to appear at a previous hearing in which he arrived late, Pavy M. Phommachanh's was present and was able to avoid a warrant being issued for his arrest. The court tentatively set a one-day trial for Sept. 30 and a trial confirmation hearing for Oct. 28.
Julian E. Robinson, Jr.
Julian E. Robinson, Jr. was expected to enter a change of plea and sentencing, but Arcuri requested the hearing be set over one additional week. The change of plea will be entered within 14 days of his expected trial, but the rule was waived because it was a plea to the charged crime.
Laurel R. Webber
At Arcuri's request, Laurel R. Webber's was ruled for one week for a review because it was expected to be resolved in district court for a lesser charge. Her trial dates for Sept. 28-29 were stricken. She faces a community custody violation and violation of a no-contact order.
