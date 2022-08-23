SOUTH BEND — Another week, another docket, but cases are starting to fly out the door. Last week two burglars informed the Pacific County Superior Court that plea agreements were likely reached, a man faces a hefty prison sentence for not complying with his diversion, and a man was released after serving his entire sentence.

Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the cases, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Indigent defense attorneys this week consisted of David Hatch and David Arcuri, who stepped in for his son.

