SOUTH BEND — Another week, another docket, but cases are starting to fly out the door. Last week two burglars informed the Pacific County Superior Court that plea agreements were likely reached, a man faces a hefty prison sentence for not complying with his diversion, and a man was released after serving his entire sentence.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the cases, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Indigent defense attorneys this week consisted of David Hatch and David Arcuri, who stepped in for his son.
Joe M. RobbinsOnly a month since his arrest, Joe M. Robbins’ case appears to be resolving quickly, and his attorney, Hatch, requested his case be set over two weeks for a resolution. He and another man were arrested in the early morning hours of July 15 for breaking into a residence in Oysterville.
Julian E. RobinsonSimilarly to his co-defendant for a residential burglary in Oysterville, Julian E. Robinson’s attorney, Arcuri, requested the case be set over one week for resolution. Both suspects in the case have tentatively reached plea agreements. Crawford concurred with the request.
Patrick L. SaundersPatrick L. Saunders was arrested June 30 for hitting the window of a Pacific County Transit bus and breaking it out. His case reached a fairly quick resolution, and he was before the court for a change of plea and sentence alongside his attorney, Arcuri.
According to Faurholt, the prosecutor’s office amended Saunders’ charge to one count of first-degree malicious mischief with a recommended sentence of 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, of which he had already served well over 30 days.
The case ran smoothly except for how Saunders answered each question from Richter with a complete sentence, prompting Arcuri to clarify to his client that he should only say “yes" or "no.”
Richter accepted the agreement as presented.
Erick J. GarretAlmost two years ago, Erick J. Garret entered into a mental health diversion to sidestep going to prison for domestic violence second-degree assault and domestic violence fourth-degree assault, but failed to comply with his treatment. As a result, the prosecutor’s office refiled the charges, and Garret is expected to be remanded to prison.
However, during the hearing, his new attorney, Hatch, and Richter did not have any paperwork present that informed them that, per Garret’s diversion agreement, he would not go to trial and instead would be immediately found guilty. So, Richter ordered the court set trial dates that were tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28-29, and a review date for Sept. 2.
According to Faurholt, he wanted to meet with Hatch to discuss where the case stood and what the plea agreement had stipulated if Garret violated the conditions of his sentence.
Phillip J. AndreottiPhillip J. Andreotti was expected to formally enter a waiver of extradition last week, but the paperwork wasn’t prepared. His attorney, Arcuri, entered the paperwork this week, allowing law enforcement from California to remove him from the jail and take him to face sex offense charges.
William S. AhrensWilliam S. Ahrens was before the court for a trial setting hearing, and his attorney, Arcuri, verbally entered a waiver of a jury trial. Ahrens’ case will be heard and decided by Richter or another judge, and the trial dates were tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28-29.
According to Faurholt, there was an outstanding plea agreement that Ahrens could still accept, and a review date was scheduled for Sept. 9.
Pavy None PhommachanhPavy None Phommachanh was scheduled to appear for a trial setting or change of plea and sentencing hearing but did not appear. Faurholt requested a $25,000 warrant be issued for his arrest, and Richter approved the request.
