SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court’s docket was consumed by two specific cases, including that of a man being sentenced for spitting on an officer after being arrested for driving drunk.
Other cases included a man facing two trials, with one being dismissed because the prosecution could not serve a witness.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the docket, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Defense attorneys David Hatch and Justin R. Kover were the primary defense counsel.
Robert V. Misikin
Robert V. Misikin pleaded guilty via a plea agreement to third-degree assault of a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol. The agreement allowed his sentence to be set outside the standard ranges, with two other charges dismissed.
The standard range for third-degree assault in his case with an offender score of two was 4-12 months in jail and 0-364 days for the DUI charge. The agreement recommended that Misikin instead be sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison with a plethora of other stipulations, including alcohol treatment, wearing a SCRAM device for 60 months after he’s released, and attending a victim panel.
A remorseful Misikin told the court that he was sorry for his behavior, which included spitting on an arresting officer after he was handcuffed. He vowed to change his life around, and Richter stated, “for your sake and the community, I hope you do.” Richter accepted the plea recommendation.
Misikin has a review date for Dec. 15, 2023, to ensure he abides by his plea agreement stipulations. He will also have review hearings every six months while he is under the watchful eye of the Washington State Department of Corrections for probation and on the SCRAM device.
Darrel C. Fry
The alleged victim that Darrel C. Fry is accused of attacking and strangling unconscious appeared in the court for a motion to rescind a protection order meant to protect her from the man. She pleaded with Richter, stating she barely remembered the incident.
However, Crawford noted that she was the one who called 911 and had written a statement for officers. He also stated that Fry was convicted of second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault, and protection order violations.
Crawford stated that Fry “has a strong interest in quitting the victim.”
Richter denied the request and explained to the alleged victim that the topic could be readdressed at the completion of the case.
Kenneth A. Herman
Kenneth A. Herman filed a motion to disclose a confidential informant in the case in which he faces multiple drug charges, including using a building for illegal drug purposes. The motion resulted in a warning from Faurholt that, as a result, aggravating sentencing factors would be filed against Herman, including a deadly weapon enhancement and school zone enhancement.
Faurholt also added that negotiations would be off the table and amended information would be filed. The court set a trial-setting hearing for Jan. 13 that will include the motions and an evidence suppression hearing.
Paul A. Martin
Faurholt handed the court a motion to dismiss Paul A. Martin’s case without prejudice — meaning it could be refiled — because the state was unable to serve papers on the alleged victim.
Martin was facing a second-degree assault strangulation charge for an alleged incident between him and a cellmate. If the victim is later contacted, the state can refile the charge.
Kevin Gorham
Faurholt provided the court with an amended information filing adding a charge of violation of a protection order to Kevin Gorham’s other charges, which include first-degree burglary, protection order violation, and third-degree malicious mischief.
Hatch reserved on the issue and opted to address the specifics at a later date while also noting the offense happened on a separate date.
