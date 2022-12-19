Pacific County Courthouse
KELLY BEACH

SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court’s docket was consumed by two specific cases, including that of a man being sentenced for spitting on an officer after being arrested for driving drunk.

Other cases included a man facing two trials, with one being dismissed because the prosecution could not serve a witness.

