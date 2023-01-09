SOUTH BEND — The first docket of 2023 was a short one on Jan. 6 but saw a major development in a murder case involving a brother who allegedly killed his twin. Other cases last week included a woman who stumbled on her chance at drug court but still received a favorable plea agreement.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of David Hatch and David Arcuri.
Kylie J.M. Stigall
Kylie J.M. Stigall pleaded guilty to one count of theft or a firearm, and a charge for vehicle prowling was dismissed as part of the agreement. She was originally expected to enter drug court but failed a drug test, and her entry was revoked.
Richter accepted the agreement, but her formal sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13, when she faces up to 14 months in prison. However, per the agreement, Faurholt recommended Towe be sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 12 months of community custody via a First Time Offender Waiver.
Derrick W. Weida
Facing a slew of charges that include second-degree criminal trespass and malicious mischief, Derrick W. Weida’s case has now become more complex. He recently posted bail and is now out of jail even though he was found not competent enough to stand trial by a psychologist from Western State Hospital.
Defendants held in jail and those out on release are subject to different parameters regarding competency. Now that Weida is no longer in jail, the clock stops on WSH having to “timely” place him into restorative services.
According to his attorney Hatch who has a similar case ongoing in Grays Harbor, the defendant there has been waiting over 18 months. He expects it to be a long wait for Weida to receive any services now. The court set a review hearing for April 7.
Thomas A. Shotwell
Thomas A. Shotwell faces a charge of first-degree murder for the death of his twin brother. The slow-moving case had its first major move forward with the setting of trial dates later this year. His attorney Nathan Needham worked out dates with the court administration for Oct. 9-12, 16-19, and 23-26.
Crawford expressed displeasure with the dates and lack of case progress because the prosecutor’s office is still awaiting a psychological evaluation from a defense expert. The court ordered the findings to be in hand by Jan. 31, or else a new expert would be needed. The defense expert is Dr. Richard Adler, a well-known psychologist who works on high-profile cases throughout the country.
Raul Mora
Raul Mora was present for a preliminary hearing after being summoned to appear for a charge of third-degree rape. He was not yet represented by an attorney and informed the court he would hire a private attorney. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13 and will also be an attorney review.
Randay Jimenez-Medina
Randay Jimenez-Medina’s case was thought initially by his attorney to be weak, but the prosecutor’s office has opted to continue the case and take it to trial. He faces charges for allegedly allowing drugs to be sold out of his residence. The court set tentative trial dates for May 30-31 and a pretrial hearing for May 19. Two review hearings were set between March 3 and April 7 at Arcuri’s request to keep both sides active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.