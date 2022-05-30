SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office could face a hefty monetary sanction if the Superior Court decides that a defense motion has merit. Also last week, a man facing two separate cases was sentenced to prison, while another defendant was released from jail due to a hold-up with a witness.
Judge Don Richter presided over the regular docket on May 27, while Judge David Edwards presided over the conflict docket. Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state.
At the defense table, attorneys David Hatch, Jason Arcuri and Nathan Needham represented clients during their respective cases. Attorney Jonathon Quittner also made a brief appearance.
Stephanie A. Steigler
The Stephanie A. Steigler case continued to drag on after the court had to issue a continuance of her trial because her attorney Sunshine Bradshaw contracted covid. However, before the continuance was addressed, the court handled a motion for sanctions.
According to court records, Steigler’s trial was set on top of other in-custody trial matters for April 18, making Steigler’s case of less priority. However, the other trials were called off, and therefore, Bradshaw requested sanctions against the prosecutor’s office for her time and that of a defense expert, totaling $5,500.
Richter sided with Bradshaw, but because of an objection by Faurholt about the legality of the monetary charges, Richter stated he would further review the sanctions and award them as legally allowed under Washington state law.
Following the decision, Bradshaw informed the court of contracting covid and the domino effect it’s had on her caseload. The court reset Steigler’s trial dates for Aug. 29-31, with a pretrial hearing set for Aug. 19.
Donald L. Sparling
Facing one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a motor vehicle, Donald L. Sparling was expected to be present for an evidence-suppression hearing but instead was ordered to be released from jail.
According to Faurholt, a material witness necessary for the prosecution was difficult to track down. Even with the mailing of a court subpoena, he would not be able to appear for the trial set to begin this week. Instead, the man was out of state, and Faurholt had to argue his importance to the case.
On the contrary, J. Arcuri objected to any continuance of the trial because the fact that the witness would not be available was not enough to justify violating his client’s right to a speedy trial. Richter sided with the objection.
Instead of going on with a trial without a material witness, Faurholt offered an alternative to reduce Sparling’s bail to zero, release him from jail, and set the trial 30 days out. Richter, after a lengthy pause, accepted the idea.
The trial was moved to June 28-29, and a related hearing is scheduled for June 24.
David R. Huff
David R. Huff faced sentencing last week for two separate cases. One resulted from being found guiltyduring a bench trial on March 8 of attempting to elude a police vehicle, and the second via a resolution to an amended charge of forgery.
In his first case, he faced a standard range of 24-26 months in prison, including 12 months via a sentence multiplayer. After hearing arguments from both Hatch and Faurholt, Richter settled on the middle of the range at 25 months.
As for the second case, Huff pleaded guilty to forgery. He did so via an In Ree Bar/Alford Plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged enough evidence exists to be convicted.
Richter accepted the plea agreement and its recommendation for Huff to be sentenced to 14 months in prison, which is the top end of the standard range for the charge. His sentences of 25 months and 14 months will run concurrently. Of the 25 months for his first case, the 12 months that’s included for the multiplier will have to be served in its entirety without any eligible credit for time or good behavior credit.
Jeremy G. Cox
Jeremy G. Cox, 34, from Ocean Park continues to sit in jail on $25,000 bail even after the court reduced bail from $50,000. He faces charges with intent to deliver a controlled substance as a result of a drug task force investigation.
Hatch expects the trial will be an “interesting” one, considering the evidence against his client.
Cox had been assisting the drug task force as an informant with information on other drug dealers before illegally recording an interaction with one of the officers and releasing it on Facebook.
The court settled on scheduling his trial for July 12-13 with a pretrial hearing on June 10.
Cherie L. Stigall
Cherie L. Stigall was found competent after an evaluation conducted by Western State Hospital and was formally arraigned for one count of second-degree arson. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
The court entered an order finding her competent enough to stand trial and set her trial dates for June 12-13 with a pretrial hearing for June 17. Prosecutors have made an offer to resolve the case.
