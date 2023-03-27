SOUTH BEND — The March 17 Superior Court docket was packed with sentencing hearings, but a majority were set over to the April 7 docket because Pacific County Superior Judge Donald J. Richter was absent. Judge Pro-tem Elizabeth Penoyar presided in his absence.

Although most of the hearing were postponed, Penoyar handled a handful and delivered a few prison sentences, including a man who will spend six years behind bars for being a felon in possession a firearm.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.