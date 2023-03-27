SOUTH BEND — The March 17 Superior Court docket was packed with sentencing hearings, but a majority were set over to the April 7 docket because Pacific County Superior Judge Donald J. Richter was absent. Judge Pro-tem Elizabeth Penoyar presided in his absence.
Although most of the hearing were postponed, Penoyar handled a handful and delivered a few prison sentences, including a man who will spend six years behind bars for being a felon in possession a firearm.
Erick L. Garret
After reaching a plea agreement, Erick L. Garret pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence third-degree assault. He was initially facing third-degree assault, second-degree assault, and domestic violence fourth-degree assault. He was also facing a second case that was dismissed.
Penoyar handed him a 22-month prison sentence, 12 months of community custody upon release, and a $500 crime victim fee. Garret was facing a standard range of 17-22 months.
Garret has past convictions for third-degree rape of a child, second-degree assault, failure to register as a sex offender, and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Frank J. Bush
Frank J. Bush was involved in a high-speed pursuit that began in South Bend and ended on the other side of the Pacific-Grays Harbor county line. He quickly reached a plea agreement to take responsibility for his actions.
He faced attempting to elude a police vehicle and a gross misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence with enhancements for endangering others. The standard range for the felony count was 2-5 months, and with the enhancement, 14-17 months in prison and up to 364 days in jail.
Penoyar decided on the middle of the range and sentenced Bush to 14 months in prison and 364 days for the gross misdemeanor to run concurrently.
Wayne P. Siders
The court formally sentenced Wayne P. Siders for domestic violence second-degree assault for an incident on Jan. 8 in which he threatened to kill his wife. He pleaded guilty to the charge via a plea agreement. The agreement recommended he be sentenced to 8 months in jail.
Siders faced a standard range of 3-9 months in jail, but Penoyar sided with the plea agreement and handed Siders an eight-month sentence with 12 months of community custody upon release. Siders had no previous felony history.
Barbara A. Mooney
Barbara A. Mooney pleaded guilty via a plea agreement to assaulting a nurse at Ocean Beach Hospital on Jan. 21 and was sentenced to a First Time Offender Waiver with 21 days in jail and 12 months of community custody upon release. She looked at a standard range of 1-3 months in jail.
Frank E. Brumitt Jr.
A month and a half after being arrested for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, Frank E. Brumitt Jr. was formally sentenced. He was looking at a standard range of 77-102 months in prison for the crime.
His criminal history of eight previous felonies played a significant role in the range which includes second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, residential burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, and third-degree assault.
Penoyar handed Brumitt a 77-month sentence with no community custody upon release.
Trevor S. Robinson
Penoyar sentenced Trevor S. Robinson to three months in jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and no community custody upon release. Robinson was found guilty of viewing sexual depictions of a minor back in 2019.
