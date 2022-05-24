SOUTH BEND — The most significant case on the Pacific County Superior Court docket on May 20 involved the sentencing of disgraced former teacher Daniel Schenk, who faced a final judicial reckoning for a child pornography conviction. See separate story. Two other sex offenders received prison sentences.
Judge Don Richter was at the bench, and Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Attorneys David Arcuri, David Hatch and Jason Arcuri represented defendants.
Christopher M. Childress
Six months after being arrested for first-degree child molestation, Christopher M. Childress entered a change of plea to an amended charge of second-degree child molestation to avoid going to trial. He was present via Zoom from the jail while his attorney D. Arcuri was in the courtroom.
According to Arcuri, Childress faced a Class A Felony that would have resulted in a mandatory life sentence with any possibility of parole being determined by an indeterminate board. Instead, the amended charge will allow him eventual release with the charge resulting in a determinate sentence.
Per the agreement, Childress’s standard range for the charge was 15-20 months in prison, and the agreement recommends he be sentenced to 20 months in prison and registration as a sex offender.
Richter accepted the agreement, and Childress’s formal sentencing was set for June 17 to allow time for a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed by the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Arcuri praised Childress for accepting the plea and avoiding the victims from having to testify in a trial. He mentioned his own experience as a prosecutor and the emotional toll trials take on victims.
Ricardo H. Deleon
Ricardo H. Deleon was back in court for his formal sentencing after the judge accepted his plea agreement on April 15. He was sentenced to three counts of third-degree rape of a child. He was previously convicted of rape in Yakima in 1981 and murder in Texas in 1987.
The resolution recommended he be sentenced to 60 months in prison with an additional 36 months of community custody following his release. The standard range for the charges was 57-70 months in prison. However, community custody was taken off the table because he could only face 60 months total between both combined.
Richter asked both D. Arcuri and Crawford if 60 months was the top-end sentence before stating, “if there was more time, I would give it to you,” noting Arcuri did an effective job of locking in the sentence.
Stephen M. Camenzind
The court was finally able to obtain some progress on this case after a Western State Hospital evaluation determined Stephen M. Camenzind was not competent enough for trial and recommended restoration services to restore him.
Camenzind’s case has been a tragic roller-coaster for him, the courts and his family, who have had to watch as mental illness became more serious. His family and attorney Erik Kupka have tried to do what is best for him and obtain necessary help.
Richter signed an order for restoration services, and a review hearing was scheduled for June 3 to make sure the hospital got him into services in a timely manner. If not, the judge will likely issue a fine for contempt of court in light of the state hospital’s long pattern of delaying patient intake.
Maria D. Quinones
Maria D. Quinones faced one count of second-degree identity theft and reached a resolution with prosecutors to be sentenced to 30 days in jail. D. Arcuri and Faurholt hashed out the deal. After Richter accepted the plea and imposed sentence, she had only a few days left to fulfill.
She was released from jail on May 23.
Tahnika D. Michell
This two-year-old case for second-degree burglary reached resolution after Tahnika D. Michell was picked up on a warrant and forced to face the charge. Her resolution involved a plea to the original charge with a recommended sentence of 30 days in jail followed by six months of community custody.
Richter noted that she lacked any prior history and accepted the plea recommendation along with $25 in restitution to be paid to Jack’s Country Store.
