SOUTH BEND — There was no court on Nov. 25 due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. The lengthy Nov. 18 docket more than made up for the week off and involved over four dozen cases, some of which were reported last week.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket and the State was represented by Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of David Arcuri and David Hatch along with a number of private attorneys appearing for hearings.
Robert M. Kettlebrand
Arcuri reached a plea agreement for his client and Robert Kettlebrand pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and his charge for felony harassment was dismissed. The state also as part of the agreement opted to recommend the bottom of the standard range of 3-9 months because he had no prior felony offenses.
The state had an issue with the plea agreement form in which Kettlebrand’s statement read he “unlawfully” acted instead of “intentionally.” Arcuri stood by what was written and made his stance known as being “correct.” Richter accepted the recommendation and sentenced Kettlebrand to 3 months in jail and 12 months of community custody.
Devonte E. Brown
Instead of fighting against extradition to Adams County, Colorado, Devonte E. Brown opted to waive his right and be transported. Brown had initially intended to challenge the extradition through his attorney Justin R. Kover and an extradition hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Brown was arrested by the Washington State Patrol on Oct. 11 under the suspicion of driving a vehicle while under the influence. It’s unclear what charge or charges he faces in Adams County, Colorado.
David M. Cook
David M. Cook was scheduled for a trial-setting hearing, which got off on a tense note. His attorney, Kover, informed the court that his client did not plan to waive his right to a speedy trial. Kover also noted that he was not available for a trial until at least January 2023. Speedy trial for Cook runs out on Jan. 3, 2023.
Richter ruled that Kover could not be appropriately prepared for the trial in time before the speedy period would run out. Richter noted Cook’s objection and set tentative trial dates for Jan. 10-12 when Kover could be prepared to defend Cook and set a pretrial hearing for Dec. 2.
Cook faces drug charges for allegedly bringing drugs to Pacific County from the Cathlamet area.
Gabriel A. Delgado
Gabriel A. Delgado entered a waiver of speedy trial with a new commencement date of Feb. 1, 2023, running through April 3, 2023. The court scheduled a trial-setting hearing/review for Jan. 27. His attorney Jonathon P. Feste informed the court that he was awaiting information from a private investigator.
Delgado faces a murder charge for a Sept. 10 incident in the north county community of Lebam.
Marshal N. Disney
The state filed amended charges/information charging Marshal N. Disney with two counts of delivery of an imitation controlled substance and one count of delivery of methamphetamine. His attorney Hatch responded by stating, “I guess that’s what happens when the crime lab tests are negative.” He also added that the state is entitled to amend the charges to what “they think the evidence is.”
Hatch requested the trial dates be reset which were currently set for Dec. 13-14. In lieu of developments, Disney opted to sign a waiver of speedy trial effective Feb. 1, 2023, through April 2, 2023. The court set new trial dates for Mar. 1-2, 2023, and a pretrial hearing for Jan. 13, 2023.
Ethan P. Duffy
Ethan P. Duffy entered pleas of not guilty to his theft charges and his attorney Arcuri requested the hearing be set over to Dec. 2 for a trial setting hearing. He noted that he was working with the State on a resolution and expected to come to one “pretty quick.” His charge stems from alleged pickpocketing in Long Beach in October.
Robert V. Misikin
Hatch requested more time to prepare for Robert V. Misikin’s trial which was set for Dec. 12-13 and noted he did not have any discovery nor any offers from the state. The court set a trial confirmation hearing for Dec. 2. Hatch asked Faurholt if the discovery was ready after Faurholt earlier noted he could provide it after court, which solicited the response, “we will get it to you on the 2nd.”
“I guess it’s not ready,” Hatch stated to the court. Misikin faces several charges concerning an alleged driving under the influence incident.
Nickles C. Bair-Kingsland
Hatch provided the court with a waiver of speedy trial signed by his client, Nickles C. Bair-Kingsland, effective Feb. 1, 2023, through April 29, 2023. Hatch also requested his client be allowed to travel to Astoria, Oregon for his banking and shopping. The court struck his trial dates of Dec. 20-22 and set new trial dates of April 10-12, 2023, and a pretrial hearing on Jan. 13, 2023. Crawford objected to allowing Bair-Kingsland to leave the state and noted he could bank online and shop in Washington state. Richter noted Bair-Kingsland is out on bail with a large surety and decided to allow the out-of-state travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.