SOUTH BEND — The past three weeks have been up and down for the Pacific County Superior Court, with two short dockets on March 24 and 31 and a jam-packed day on April 7. Plea agreements were the major takeaways.

The bench was presided over by Judge Donald J. Richter and Judge Pro-tem Elizabeth Penoyar. Prosecutor Michael Rothman, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford, and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the State.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.