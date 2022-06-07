SOUTH BEND — Trials continue to stack up, with the county setting more this year than any year in the past decade, largely because of playing catch-up after the pandemic-related slowdown. Most Pacific County Superior Court case on June 3 were set over for future action, with only a handful seeing significant progress, including one that has been outstanding for three years.
Judge Andrew Toynbee stepped in for the conflict docket while Judge Don Richter presided over the regular docket. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state in the absence of Prosecutor Michael Rothman, who has been out well over a month with an undisclosed illness and is expected to be out for "an extended period of time."
Emails and inquiries requesting information on how the office will continue to function in Rothman's absence have been declined or not responded to. It's unclear when he will be returning, but he filed for the prosecutor's race this year and is running unopposed.
As for the defense, attorneys David Arcuri and David Hatch were present for indigent clients.
Michael I. Eike
It's been two months since Michael I. Eike's arrest on April 2 on a warrant issued after he allegedly went into a homeowner's property on State Route 6 outside Menlo and raided a fridge. His case was resolved last week when he pleaded out to an amended second-degree burglary charge.
The resolution recommended that Eike be sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for the crime with no additional community custody following his release. He was facing a standard range of 12 months and a day up to 14 months in prison.
After a compelling argument from Hatch, Toynbee accepted the agreement as written. At the time of his arrest, Eike was homeless, and since admitted he entered the property in search of food. He stole food items, including chicken.
Hatch went on to state that Eike was well known to the court and law enforcement, and everyone was "pulling for him" because he had a "tough go at life." Eike also apologized to the victims for what he did.
Michael J. Padgett
Less than a week since his arrest, Michael J. Padgett was facing his arraignment for allegedly delivering drugs to a drug task force confidential informant. However, shortly after the case was called, attorney D. Arcuri noted that the special deputy prosecutor from the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor's Office had made an offer, one of which his client was likely to accept.
The court decided to set the case over to July 1, when Richter expects either a resolution will be entered or a trial would be set. D. Arcuri also entered a waiver of speedy trial for his client with a new commencement date of Sept. 1.
Stephen M. Camenzind
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services continues to fail Stephen M. Camenzind, who was ordered to enter DSHS restoration services two weeks ago. The court held a review hearing to determine if Western State Hospital had moved him or had a timeline of when they could enter him into services.
Richter ordered a show-cause hearing to be held in two weeks to see if WSH is still in contempt of his court order and whether he should levy fines for their inaction and violation of Camenzind's constitutional rights.
Jeremiah D. Donaldsen
Over three years have passed since Jeremiah D. Donaldsen allegedly assaulted a staff member at the Naselle Youth Camp in 2019. He faced the consequences of his actions and entered a change of plea, and was sentenced. Since being at the camp, he has been in and out of the judicial system and was forced to face the charge while completing another sentence.
He pleaded guilty to one count of custodial assault with a recommended prison sentence of 33 months. The standard range for the charge was 33-43 months in prison and 12 months of community custody afterward.
D. Arcuri requested that his client's sentence run concurrently with his ongoing prison sentence.
Donaldsen has an extensive criminal record with multiple thefts and attempted armed robbery before and after the alleged assault. Richter accepted the agreement as it was written but cautioned the 21-year-old about his "heavy criminal history" at his age and hoped he wouldn't find himself back in a courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.