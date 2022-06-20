SOUTH BEND — The past two weeks of the Pacific County Superior Court have been eventful, including an awkward interaction last week between a defense attorney and a prosecutor. Multiple cases reached resolutions, including cases resulting from several arrests by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the cases, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state.
July 10
Jamie A. Heslen
Jamie A. Heslen's attorney, Nathan Needham, continued to argue for the release of an investigative report surrounding the firing of a former deputy linked to her case. He interviewed several deputies about concerns, with the prosecution present.
Needham also requested his client be allowed to use a text messaging device from her jail cell to communicate with her spouse. Faurholt opposed the request, citing difficulty in monitoring the communication compared to an audio recording of phone calls, but Richter ruled in favor of the request.
Heslen's next appearance in court is scheduled for July 15, and Needham noted that he might be motioning for a furlough for his client so she can attend a funeral.
Kaleb D. McCalden
Kaleb D. McCalden entered a plea of not guilty to one count of delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine during an arraignment hearing after being summoned. He retained private counsel, Nathan Needham, to represent him in the case.
The prosecution didn't request any pretrial release bail for the case and requested standard pretrial conditions. Needham only argued against his client not being able to leave the state or have weekly contact with him. McCalden had a job as a food vendor that involved going to Idaho.
With a waiver of extradition signed and entered, Richter and Faurholt approved the request, and his next trial date is scheduled for pretrial on July 15.
July 17
Cassidy J. Kendrick
A co-defendant in a burglary case from a wacky incident in Ocean Park back in October 2021, where she and a male allegedly broke into a kitchen and stole ice cream, Cassidy J. Kendrick was picked up on a warrant for failing to appear.
According to her attorney, Jason Arcuri, Kendrick was picked up in Cowlitz County for allegedly stealing a vehicle and was transported to Pacific County. He also stated that a couple of her missed court appearances appeared to have been while she was receiving substance-abuse treatment.
Richter appeared unappeased with her issues and new charge and left her bail at $50,000, and set her trial dates for Aug. 16-17. Her pretrial was also set for July 8.
Amber N. Williams
Facing possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, Amber N. Williams' case reached a resolution, and she entered a change of plea and was sentenced. Richter handed her a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative that involves 3-6 months of inpatient treatment followed by 24 months of community custody.
The standard range for her charge was for 12-plus months to 20 months in prison. She has an inpatient bed date tentatively scheduled for June 21.
Stephen M. Camenzind
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services had a legal representative present from the Washington State Attorney General's Office to explain why Stephen M. Camenzind was not yet in restorative services.
However, halfway through explaining why Camenzind was still sitting in jail, Crawford interjected and informed the court that it was his understanding that Camenzind had left for Western State Hospital the day before. The AG legal counsel objected, noting that it was their understanding the date wouldn't be until October.
Jail staff confirmed that Camenzind had indeed left the day before. Richter pulled back on issuing fines against the sstate because they had abided by his order. Camenzind's case is expected to get back on track once he is judged competent.
Christopher M. Childress
Christopher M. Childress' charge for first-degree child molestation was amended down to second-degree child molestation via a plea agreement. Per the agreement, Richter handed the man a sentence of 20 months in prison with an additional 36 months of community custody.
The standard range for first-degree child molestation would have been 51-68 months in prison, and with the resolution, he was sentenced to the top end of the scale for second-degree molestation.
His attorney, David Arcuri, called the agreement a "great outcome," and Richter noted that Arcuri had done a "fine job of blocking in this court" and that Childress was "very fortunate."
Jeremy G. Cox
Jeremy G. Cox was expected to be present for a trial confirmation hearing, but instead, he pled out via a plea agreement to two lesser charges. Instead of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, Cox pleaded guilty to the amended conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Richter accepted the pleas and sentenced him to credit for time served, 133 days, 12 months of community custody, and substance abuse and mental health evaluations. Cox faced a standard range of 0-12 months in the amended charges.
Richard L. Donnelly
Two of Richard L. Donnelly's three counts were dismissed, leaving him to face one count of delivery of a controlled substance-heroin via a plea agreement. Per the agreement, Richter sentenced him to 20 months in a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative and an additional 20 months of community custody.
Donnelly was looking at upwards of 68 months in prison with 12 months of community custody if under the standard range. Donnelly went into his sentencing with five previous felony points.
His attorney, David Hatch, stated that the sentencing made the most sense and would offer his client a better future and was better for the community.
Jeremy L. Seiber
The hearing for Jeremy L. Seiber was consumed with a request for his pretrial lease conditions to be amended to either allow him to be released from the jail on his personal recognizance or a reduction in bail to $10,000.
The state objected to his release or bail reduction, citing several previous warrants issued for his arrest and prior convictions, which included bail jumping. Richter denied his release or bail reduction.
Matthew R. Blain
The court was informed that a resolution had been reached via a plea agreement that would involve crediting Matthew R. Blain for the time he's already served and no additional jail time. However, before it was even addressed, his attorney Jason Arcuri, and Faurholt were involved in a heated back and forth.
Arcuri requested that Blain be relieved of a pretrial release condition requiring him to wear an ankle monitor with GPS tracking because the service had become too costly for his client. The State disagreed and cited that it was necessary to protect the alleged victim.
Richter found himself in the middle, trying to protect the victim and keep the State from burdening Blain because Fuarholt notified the court that he would be absent for the next two weeks. The earliest Blain's plea could be entered is July 8, resulting in him paying for three more weeks of ankle monitoring.
Faurholt got the final words, stating that it was Blain's actions that landed him in the predicament, not the state's. Richter agreed.
Randay Jimenez-Medina
A hearing for Randay Jimenez-Medina involved a comedic exchange between his attorney, David Arcuri and Faurholt when Arcuri insinuated the state had no case. A waiver of the speedy trial was entered, running through Sept. 1.
The fireworks came when Richter asked Arcuri and Faurholt how many days they needed for trial, and Arcuri said, "I don't know how many days the State thinks they're going to take to lose this case — if it's going to take one or two." Faurholt fired back, "the State believes it can get a conviction after two, your honor."
Jimenez-Medina's trial dates were tentatively scheduled for July 16-17, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15.
Cherie L. Stigall
Accused of arson and domestic violence, Cherie L. Stigall's attorney Jason Arcuri, informed the court that she had been presented an offer from the state and was going to accept it. The court struck her trial dates, and she will enter a change of plea and be sentenced on July 1.
