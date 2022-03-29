SOUTH BEND — North County District Judge Elizabeth Penoyar stepped in for Superior Court Judge Don Richter last week. Last week's major case involved a man who was facing 10 years in prison instead getting a second chance in drug court.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state, while Prosecutor Michael Rothman observed and sat in on a couple of cases.
Attorneys David Hatch, Jason Arcuri, Nathan Needham and Jonathon Quittner represented defendants.
Dalton J. Stigall
Two weeks after entering his initial paperwork to be accepted into drug court, Dalton J. Stigall was back before the court to enter his final paperwork and hopefully be accepted into the lengthy program. He was present from the jail and was represented by Quittner.
According to Quittner, his client had been voted into drug court the day prior, March 24, and would be entering the 18-month program if Penoyar signed off and allowed him into the program with an Alford Plea. Under such a plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but does admit the state could bring up evidence and testimony that might convince a judge or jury of his guilt.
In order to enter drug court, the defendant pleads guilty to the felony charges. Should they complete the entire program and graduate from it, the charges are rescinded. If they do not complete the program, they are imprisoned.
Stigall pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and eluding a police vehicle, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Quittner said his client's desire to get clean led to the deal, which has garnered the support of jail staff.
"The ball is in Mr. Stigall's court," Faurholt said.
Penoyar noted that she was personally shocked by Stigall, compared to the man she read about in the police reports from the night he was arrested over a year ago. She signed off on him entering drug court and wished him the best.
Stigall entered inpatient treatment on Monday, March 28.
Michael J. Harmon
Facing one count of first-degree burglary and theft of a firearm, Michael J. Harmon was before the court via Zoom from the jail while his attorney Arcuri was inside the courtroom for a change of plea and sentencing.
Arcuri reached an agreement with the prosecutor's office for his client with the first count, first-degree burglary, amended to second-degree burglary, and the charge for theft of a firearm remaining.
The agreement recommended that Harman be sentenced to 8 months in custody for count one and 15 months in custody for count two, with the two counts running concurrently.
In his statement for the plea of guilty, Harman admitted to committing a burglary and stealing a firearm. The victims provided a brief written statement to be read, which included stating that he was like family to them and betrayed their trust.
Penoyar accepted the agreement as written.
