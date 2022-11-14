Pacific County Courthouse

Pacific County Courthouse, site of the superior courtroom.

 KELLY BEACH

SOUTH BEND — Western State Hospital had a tough week in Pacific County Superior Court last week, where contempt sanctions were continued for several cases. Since Oct. 19, the agency has paid out around $4,200 for just two cases.

Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Indigent defense consisted of David Hatch and David Arcuri.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.