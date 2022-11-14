SOUTH BEND — Western State Hospital had a tough week in Pacific County Superior Court last week, where contempt sanctions were continued for several cases. Since Oct. 19, the agency has paid out around $4,200 for just two cases.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Indigent defense consisted of David Hatch and David Arcuri.
Anthony R. Bong
Anthony R. Bong continues to be held inside the jail without being transported to WSH for a competency evaluation. He faces first-degree murder and assault charges, and due to the severity of his charges, he has to be evaluated at WSH in Lakewood. He was expected to be transported on Oct. 31 but was not.
The Attorney General's Office represented WSH, which is operated by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. An assistant attorney general informed the court that the facility is currently operating on a bed-out and bed-in system and that the facility did have room for a non-triage case, meaning Bong was not acutely psychotic or a significant risk to himself or others, because he's incarcerated.
The AG explained that other individuals were expedited into services during the week, including one on Oct. 31 and another on Nov. 2. Bong is high on the list, but his admission is dependent on a priority case not bumping him out.
Richter noted that the evaluation was ordered on July 1, and while normally protocol and procedures don't apply to Bong, he could have and should have been entered into services within the past four months. WSH was ordered to pay $300 a day in sanctions until Bong is evaluated at the WSH facility in Lakewood. A review hearing was ordered for Nov. 18.
Lisa G. Milam
Lisa G. Milam was ordered by the court to undergo an evaluation on Oct. 19 to determine if she is competent enough to stand trial. Milam is currently charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing her sister and fourth-degree assault for assaulting her mother.
According to her attorney Michael J. Nagel and Rothman, Milam has not been transported to WSH to have the evaluation conducted. Under law and protocols from WSH, because of the severity of the charge, Milam has to be seen at the facility. Typically, most evaluations are conducted inside the jail.
She does not have an anticipated admission date. Her case will be heard again on Nov. 18, when the court will determine if it should sanction WSH for contempt of a court order.
Tara R. Joyce
Two weeks ago, the court found WSH in contempt for not providing Tara R. Joyce with timely restoration services and was ordered to pay sanctions at a rate of $300 per day that she is not entered into services. She continues to remain jailed without being transported.
Hatch informed the court that nothing had changed for her case and that her bed date was anticipated for April 4, 2023. "I was not told that that was shortened," Hatch said.
According to Rothman, his office had yet to receive any notification of a change in the anticipated bed date. The court found that the sanctions should continue until she is transported to the facility.
Hatch noted that she could potentially be reevaluated, and he plans to discuss the possibility with Joyce because so much time had passed since her arrest on Aug. 22. Her wait has likely pushed her incarceration near what any potential sentence could be. She will be back in court on Nov. 18 for a review hearing. Joyce is accused of assaulting her mother in Naselle.
David D. Christman
David D. Christman pleaded out to one count of second-degree burglary for an incident at Jack's Country Store back on Sept. 29. The state recommended he be sentenced to 30 days in jail and restitution of $75. Christman faced a standard range of 1-3 months in jail with an offender score of zero.
Arcuri made it clear to the court that he felt the justice failed in the case because of how significant the charge became with his client taking a sign down inside a "three-sided building" and walking away with it in his control. "It's somewhat distressing when I am confronted with this situation," he said.
He also noted that his client took the plea agreement to take advantage of the sentence and get out of jail. Richter pointed out that this type of behavior can result in a felony conviction and accepted the recommendation as written.
Kenny E. B. Pennypacker
Kenny E. B. Pennypacker pleaded guilty via an Alford Plea agreement to an amended charge of second-degree assault domestic violence. He faced 3-9 months with an offender score of zero, and the state recommended three months. Richter accepted the agreement, which also included 12 months of community custody.
Robert M. Kettlebrand
The state amended Robert M. Kettlebrand's charge of felony harassment include one count of second-degree assault. Arcuri entered pleas of not guilty to both charges and noted that he recently received a plea offer for his client, and they were likely going to accept it. He requested the hearing be set over to Nov. 18.
Devonte E. Brown
Devonte E. Brown was arrested on Oct. 11 for a misdemeanor DUI and has been held inside the jail for a fugitive complaint out of Colorado. He declined to waive extradition, and a contested extradition hearing was set for Dec. 9, and a review hearing was also set for Nov 18.
Darrel C. Fry
Darrel C. Fry reached bail in his case and is now represented by Hatch. He initially opted to represent himself but now has Hatch. Hatch requested that the trial dates for Nov. 28-29 be continued and entered a waiver of speedy trial, valid from Jan. 1, 2023, through March 30, 2023. The court set new trial dates for Feb. 13-14 and an omnibus hearing for Dec. 30. He was arrested for second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend inside a hotel about five weeks ago.
Holli N. Hickman
Holli N. Hickman was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation which was conducted before the hearing, and she was found not competent enough to stand trial. The Court ordered her to undergo restoration services and set a review hearing for Nov. 18 to see if WSH entered her into services. If not, the court will likely order sanctions. She was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department after allegedly assaulting a staff member at Ocean Beach Hospital on Oct. 14.
Patrick L. Saunders
Arcuri spoke with his client, Patrick L. Saunders, earlier in the day, which somehow made him concerned about his client's competency. The court entered a competency evaluation order and set a review hearing for Nov. 18.
Ethan P. Duffy
Ethan P. Duffy faces one count of first-degree theft and three counts of third-degree theft for two separate incidents that include stealing a wallet from a man and a bicycle. He appeared for a preliminary hearing, and Arcuri was appointed as his counsel. Richter set his bail at $50,000 and an arraignment for Nov. 18.
