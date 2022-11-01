SOUTH BEND — Top cases last week included a criminal with a lengthy record receiving a last-chance deal to avoid another prison sentence; a man who stole ice cream from the Ocean Park Retreat Center; and a man who took a vehicle reaching a quick resolution.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular criminal docket, and the State was represented by Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt, and the defense consisted of David Arcuri and Jason Arcuri.
Anthony D. HurleyAnthony D. Hurley pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to one count of taking a motor vehicle without permission through amended charges, and a charge for first-degree criminal trespass was dropped. He was previously found incompetent to stand trial and had to undergo restorative services.
The defense and prosecution previously disagreed on Hurley’s sentencing, with the defense requesting a Mental Health Sentencing Alternative and the state requesting a mid-range sentence. Hurley has an offender score of 9, and his standard range for the case is 43-57 months in prison.
Faurholt argued that as Hurley transitioned farther from illegal substances while in jail and now takes psychotic medication, he was no longer suffering from mental health issues, and it was instead drugs that caused his behavior, not mental health.
In a complete flip from Faurholt’s statement, J. Arcuri argued for the alternative, which would only hand Hurley supervised community custody. State law requires that a plan be created for a defendant to address mental health conditions. Arcuri argued Hurley has suffered from a long-standing mental health issue, including schizophrenia.
Richter attempted to find a middle ground between holding Hurley responsible for his actions but also assist with rehabilitation, which he noted should be the goal of the justice system. He sentenced Hurley to 36 months of supervised community custody and the mental health sentencing alternative. If Hurley violates the agreement, he will be sentenced under the standard range and sent to prison.
“You may have a disease, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us have to suffer because of your disease,” Richter said. “If you can’t control your disease, then jail or somewhere else where you’re going to be removed so that you don’t victimize the rest of us is where you will be kept. So the idea that it’s a disease and ‘I don’t deserve it’ doesn’t play into it anymore.”
“Whether or not you believe it is your fault or it is your fault, or you suffer from disease is certainly not the fault of your victims that you have this and you victimize them. It is not a cost to the society that society should have to bear if you don’t treat the issue that you have,” Richter continued.
“If you come back in front of this court for violating your treatment plan and not addressing those issues or if you commit another crime and you violated these conditions, you’re gonna be looking at that 4-5 year range. I want you to remember this conversation. I want you to stay on your medication if you’re on medication now. I want you to attend every one of your mental health appointments because I will not tolerate any further victimization of our community,” Richter added.
Hurley has 33 prior convictions over a 20-year time frame.
Holli N. HickmanHolli N. Hickman was present from an initial arraignment for allegedly assaulting a nurse at Ocean Beach Hospital and faces one count of third-degree assault. Her attorney, D. Arcuri, and the State requested a mental health evaluation be conducted by WSH to determine if she is competent enough to stand trial. A review hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4.
Kelly J. ParkerKelly J. Parker entered pleas of not guilty to nine counts of second-degree burglary for allegedly stealing from storage units at Oman and Sons. Parker also faces felony charges out of Cowlitz County for impersonation and identity theft.
Her attorney, D. Arcuri, addressed the court, asking to drop Parker’s pretrial release bail from $75,000 to $25,000 and permission to reside at her home in Astoria. Faurholt objected, citing previous warrants in Washington and Oregon and felony history. Richter reduced the bail to $40,000.
Arcuri requested the court set a trial hearing for Nov. 4.
Tara R. JoyceTara R. Joyce was previously ordered to undergo mental health services by WSH, and the agency was found in contempt for not complying with a court order. Richter ordered DSHS to pay a rate of $300 per day until Joyce receives restoration services. Joyce is not expected to receive services until April 2023.
“Our jails are now being turned into triage rooms for the hospital,” Richter said.
Joyce’s mother also requested the court lift a no-contact order barring them from talking to protect her as a witness and victim. Richter denied the request. Joyce’s case will be heard again on Nov. 4 for a show cause hearing against DSHS.
Brandon D. ChristmanThe court set a one-day trial date for Brandon D. Christman, who faces a burglary charge for moving a sign at Jack’s Country Store. His trial was tentatively set for Nov. 21, and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4, and Arcuri suggested a deal might be reached.
David M. CookDavid M. Cook’s attorney, J. Arcuri, requested to withdraw his appointment because he was scheduled to be gone too close to the trial dates set for Nov. 7-9. Richter asked D. Arcuri if he would take the appointment, and he agreed. The trial dates were struck, and a trial setting hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4. Cook faces drug charges for allegedly bringing drugs to Pacific County from the Cathlamet area.
Anthony R. BongAnthony R. Bong faces first-degree murder and assault charges for a knife attack on June 21 in Ocean Park. Bong was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by WSH, but due to the seriousness of his charges, he has to be taken to WSH for the evaluation instead of in custody. Richter set the case over to Nov. 4 for a show-cause hearing so DSHS can explain the hold-up.
Dale J. FullerDale J. Fuller entered a straight plea to one count of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. Fuller faced a standard range of 0-60 days with an offender score of 0. The state recommended that Fuller be sentenced to 30 days per the plea agreement. Richter accepted the plea and sentence. D. Arcuri noted that Fuller took immediate responsibility and wanted to reach a plea agreement quickly.
Eugene B. KornoelyEugene B. Kornoely had two active cases and pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for stealing ice cream from the Ocean Park Retreat Center. His second case for theft of a motor vehicle was dismissed per the agreement. The state recommended he be sentenced to 4 months in jail. He faces a standard range of 3-8 months with an offender score of 1. Richter accepted the agreement and sentence recommendation.
D. Arcuri took a moment to state that in his experience as a prosecutor and defense attorney has seen all levels of burglaries, stating, “some of them are pretty scary. Some of them are very bad. Some of them are very stupid. I’ll leave it to the court’s decision as to of which one of these three this it is, but it’s on the low end of the spectrum.”
